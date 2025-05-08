Huge Silver Reveal: Shocking Predictions for Silver Prices in 2025 That Will Blow Your Mind!

In a recent interview on Wall Street Bullion featured JP Cortez, Executive Director at the Sound Money Defense League, discussed potentially explosive silver price predictions for 2025. The video delves into the factors driving this bullish outlook and the broader implications for the future of sound money.

While the video's title suggests a focus on silver prices, Cortez also provided a comprehensive update on the growing movement towards gold and silver as states reconsider their monetary strategies. He highlighted significant legislative victories and potential shifts in national policy.

"The last two months have been maybe the most jam action-packed two months in the 11 years that we've been writing and advocating for sound money policy," Cortez stated, pointing to Wyoming's establishment of a multi-million dollar gold reserve, Idaho's elimination of capital gains on precious metals sales, and Kentucky's battle to remove sales tax on these metals.

Cortez emphasized the importance of these state-level changes, noting, "The state of Alabama decreeing originally that the removal of the sales tax on the purchase of precious metals and then removing the capital gains tax last year... removed the two most major points of friction that exist in using gold and silver as money."

Beyond state actions, Cortez revealed ongoing efforts to push for a comprehensive federal audit of America's gold holdings, a move not undertaken in decades. This initiative aims to assess the quantity, purity, and ownership of the nation's gold reserves.

"We're working with congressmen to introduce legislation to do an appropriate and comprehensive audit on America's gold holdings," Cortez explained. He also stressed the need to refine America's gold to meet global market standards, enhancing its liquidity and value.

Cortez offered a compelling perspective on the trend of "de-dollarization," not just among international adversaries but also within the United States. He explained that states are increasingly recognizing the negative returns on their dollar-denominated investments and are turning to gold as a more stable asset.

"Even states themselves are de-dollarizing...looking at their balance sheets...[and] saying, 'Wait, and we don't own a single ounce of gold. Why is that?" Cortez stated.

Cortez also touched upon recent public discourse surrounding gold, including comments from prominent political figures, suggesting a growing awareness of the importance of sound money. However, he stressed that legislative progress at the federal level will require significant public pressure. Advertisement

"Forcing politicians to see the light is what this is going to ultimately take...we must first make them feel the fire," Cortez asserted, highlighting the need for citizens to actively engage with their representatives.

While the video's title emphasizes potentially explosive silver price predictions for 2025, the broader context of Cortez's interview reveals a dynamic shift in how both states and potentially the federal government view precious metals. The confluence of state-level legislative victories, the push for a federal gold audit, and the de-dollarization trend all point to a growing concern over the long-term stability of the dollar and a renewed appreciation for the historical role of gold and silver as sound money.

The interview with JP Cortez, as highlighted in Wall Street Bullion's video, paints a compelling picture of a burgeoning sound money movement in the United States. With states leading the way and a potential push for federal action, the future of gold and silver—and potentially silver prices—appears increasingly significant. As Cortez optimistically predicted, "Next time we talk, gold will be at 4,000," the momentum behind precious metals is building, driven by concerns over dollar strength and a desire for more stable monetary foundations.

Watch the full interview:

