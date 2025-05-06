Nations Dumping Dollars, Loading up on Gold in Global 'Currency War' | Ian Everard

In a recent interview on Commodity Culture, precious metals expert Ian Everard painted a stark picture of a global financial system on the brink, arguing that nations are increasingly ditching the U.S. dollar in favor of gold, signaling a potential "currency war." Everard, owner of Ark Silver, Gold, Osmium, and a seasoned analyst in the precious metals sector, shared his insights on the geopolitical and economic factors driving this shift, warning of a potential "catastrophic collapse" of the fiat currency system.

Everard highlighted the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China as a key factor contributing to the rising value of precious metals. "I don't think Mr. Trump's methodology of making deals works with nations," Everard stated, suggesting that these tensions are creating an unstable environment where nations may seek safer havens for their wealth. This instability, he argued, is making gold an increasingly attractive alternative to the dollar.

A significant portion of the interview focused on the buying behavior of central banks. Everard urged viewers to consult the World Gold Council website, pointing out that countries like the U.S. (76%), Germany (75%), and Italy (72%) hold substantial percentages of their reserves in gold. "For assets that nations are holding as stable, sound reserves, gold is outperforming everything dramatically," he emphasized. This trend suggests a growing lack of confidence in traditional reserve currencies.

Everard went on to predict a potential decline in the U.S. dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. "There is nothing left on the planet, but it is a tier one asset. Hence, the dollar is going to lose its status as a reserve," he asserted. He envisions a scenario where the dollar remains a global currency but loses its appeal as a safe store of value, prompting nations to diversify into gold.

While the interview focused primarily on gold, Everard also addressed the silver market. He acknowledged silver's volatility, attributing it to its dual role as an industrial and precious metal. However, he remains bullish on silver's long-term prospects, describing it as "fractional gold" with significant potential for appreciation.

Everard concluded his analysis with a dire warning about the future of the fiat currency system. "I do not think there is a route to a sound money system. It will be just a total and catastrophic collapse," he predicted. He advised individuals to prepare for a major economic downturn, suggesting that governments are more likely to protect large institutions, leaving the average person vulnerable.

This interview with Ian Everard on Commodity Culture offers a compelling, albeit concerning, outlook on the global financial landscape. His analysis suggests that the shift away from the dollar and towards gold is not merely a trend but a symptom of a deeper crisis, potentially leading to a significant restructuring of the world's monetary system.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.