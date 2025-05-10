Gold Is Inseparable From Freedom - All Other Money Is Slave Money | Alex Newman

In an interview aired by Liberty and Finance, renowned journalist and author Alex Newman delivered a powerful message on the fundamental role of gold in preserving economic freedom. Newman, known for his in-depth analysis of economic and political issues as the founder of Liberty Sentinel and a contributor to the Epoch Times, argued that the move by several U.S. states to recognize gold and silver as transactional currency is a critical step towards reclaiming individual financial sovereignty.

He highlighted the growing bipartisan support for measures that would allow citizens to use precious metals in everyday transactions, a development he believes is a direct response to the inflationary pressures and the perceived devaluation of the U.S. dollar under the current fiat system.

The discussion centered on the significant progress of state-level legislation aimed at reintroducing sound money principles. Newman pointed to several key states leading this charge:

Newman emphasized that these initiatives go beyond symbolic gestures, aiming to create practical systems where citizens can use gold for everyday purchases. He described Texas's efforts to leverage its bullion depository to potentially issue debit card-style systems backed by gold. "Any citizen could take their gold down there or could buy gold and have it held there. And then the depository would issue a debit card-style card that you could use to go purchase groceries or gasoline or whatever you wanted using gold."

A cornerstone of Newman's argument is the U.S. Constitution itself. He repeatedly cited Article 1, Section 10, asserting, "no state shall make anything other than gold or silver a tender in payment of debts. In other words, states are prohibited by the US Constitution from having anything as legal tender other than gold or silver." Newman contends that the current reliance on Federal Reserve notes as the sole legal tender at the state level is a departure from this constitutional mandate.

Throughout the interview, Newman’s expertise in economics and constitutional law provided a robust framework for understanding the significance of these developments. His historical perspective, referencing the Founding Fathers' distrust of centralized banking and fiat currency, added depth to the discussion.

Newman urged viewers to become informed and active participants in this movement. "Starting with education is critical. And then moving into the action phase, I think, is also important. If you believe in these things, you have elected representatives who are supposed to be representing you." He recommended resources like soundmoney.org for citizens to learn more about initiatives in their respective states and to contact their lawmakers in support of sound money legislation.

Watch the full interview:

