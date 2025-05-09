Solar and Samsung’s Silver Solid-State Battery Revolution Silver Use Equals Nearly 5 Billion Ounces

Silver Shortage feature by Jon Forrest Little

The surge in artificial intelligence and cloud computing is driving an unprecedented wave of investment in solar energy by the world’s largest tech companies-Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft-collectively known as hyperscalers. These companies are rapidly expanding their renewable energy portfolios, signing deals across 34 states to secure vast amounts of solar power for their energy-hungry data centers and operations.

Amazon, for example, is now the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, with more than 500 solar and wind projects globally-enough to power 7.2 million U.S. homes annually. Google recently inked a 724MW solar power purchase agreement in Oklahoma to directly supply its data centers, part of its broader goal to run entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030. Microsoft’s latest deal with Nexamp will add 100 new community solar projects across the U.S., targeting regions with little existing solar infrastructure and delivering both clean energy and local economic benefits.

This marks a major shift for the solar industry. Hyperscalers are not just buying renewable energy-they are catalyzing the construction of new solar plants, accelerating grid modernization, and supporting domestic job creation. Their investments are helping to tip the balance away from fossil fuels, making solar a cornerstone of America’s future energy mix and a critical solution for meeting soaring AI-driven electricity demand

Solar is Becoming Relatively Cheap. Even if you Double the Silver price, Solar is still very inexpensive!

Why is Solar so Cheap?

Facts to Consider:

Between 2025 and 2030, global solar photovoltaic (PV) installations are projected to expand at an unprecedented pace

with most authoritative forecasts converging on a total exceeding 4,000 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity added worldwide in this six-year span.

International Energy Agency (IEA):The IEA forecasts that more than 4,000 GW of new solar PV will be installed globally by 2030

accounting for approximately 80% of all new renewable capacity additions in this period Advertisement

Now let’s add Solar + Samsung’s Silver Solid State Battery

Remember that Samsung can leverage “made in Vietnam” to be lower than EV batteries made in China

Let’s just add up the projected Solar use along with Samsung’s Silver Solid State Battery

Solar + Samsung’s Silver Solid State Battery Total Silver Use: Four Billion, Eight hundred Fifty Seven Million, Six Hundred Forty Five Thousand, Troy Ounces of Silver!

Almost 6 years of Global Silver Mining Output

Doesn’t count military and aerospace (largest users of Silver, unreported due to “national security”

Doesn’t count AI

Doesn’t count Robotics

Doesn’t count 5G

Doesn’t count electronics

Doesn’t count Jewelry

Doesn’t count Bullion (bars and coins)

Where Will We Find the Silver Needed for Surging Demand Amid Declining Discoveries and Grades?

