As Gold's Price Soars, Here's How To Find Price Leverage | Gwen Preston

In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, precious metals expert Gwen Preston, VP of Communications for West Red Lake Gold, illuminated a compelling strategy for investors seeking amplified exposure to the surging price of gold. The interview, now available on Liberty and Finance's YouTube channel, saw Preston detail how companies transitioning into gold production, like West Red Lake Gold, offer potentially greater returns than established mining giants.

Preston, a seasoned analyst in the resource sector, explained that while major gold producers certainly benefit from rising bullion prices, companies on the cusp of production provide a more direct and leveraged play. "If gold's rising and investors want to have exposure to a rise in gold price, well, there are a couple of options for what you can buy. You can buy the majors, and that's where a lot of the big money goes and so they certainly benefit. But another really good way of getting exposure to the gold market and arguably one with more leverage is owning companies that are doing this transition," Preston stated.

Bulk Sample Success Validates Path to Production

The Liberty and Finance interview delved into the crucial details of the bulk sample, a near-15,000-ton undertaking designed to validate the company's geological model and mining plan. Preston reported that the actual gold grade recovered was 0.7% higher than predicted, and the overall contained gold was within a remarkable 3% of expectations. "What we found was the tons and gold grade that we expected to get out of the ground matched almost exactly with the tons and gold grade that we did get out of the ground," she emphasized.

This achievement is particularly significant given the Madsen Mine's history. Preston noted that a previous operator failed due to an inability to reconcile predictions with actual results. West Red Lake Gold's success in this area underscores the effectiveness of their technical approach. "Our ability to match those things up underlines that we've been saying that an appropriate technical approach to the project will make it work. And that's what we just delivered is evidence of that," Preston asserted.

Imminent Production and Strategic Mine Planning

Bolstered by the positive bulk sample outcomes, West Red Lake Gold is now poised to commence consistent gold production at the Madsen Mine shortly. "We expect them to support our plan, which is to turn the Madson mine on and start consistently producing gold in just a few weeks," Preston told Liberty and Finance.

The company's strategic approach to the bulk sample, drawing material from three key zones within the deposit (Austin, South Austin, and McVeigh), further reinforces the robustness of their mine plan for the initial years of operation. "We didn't do it to show that we can pull it off, so to speak, in one spot. We did it to represent what it is that we are doing at Madson," Preston explained, highlighting the extensive definition drilling and mine planning undertaken across these areas.

The timing of West Red Lake Gold's progress couldn't be more opportune. As Preston pointed out, the price of gold has seen a significant rally, adding further tailwinds to the company's imminent production. "I just have to be very thankful that the gold market seems to have been listening to us this whole time because as we mined this bulk sample, the price of gold, you know, gained $500 in a month. It was just like unbelievably wonderful timing," she exclaimed. The company was able to sell the gold from the bulk sample at an average price of nearly USD 3,300 per ounce, underscoring the inherent value of their asset in the current economic climate.

Looking ahead, West Red Lake Gold's successful bulk sample and impending production mark a significant inflection point. As they transition into a gold producer, the company offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain leveraged exposure to a potentially strong gold market, as Gwen Preston eloquently articulated in her recent interview with Liberty and Finance.

Watch the full interview:

