Analyzing Gold & Silver Mining Stocks | Don Durrett

In an interview on Metals Investor Forum, veteran precious metals analyst Don Durrett shared his extensive knowledge and time-tested strategies for navigating the often-turbulent waters of gold and silver mining investments. The discussion, hosted by Metals Investor Forum, offered a deep dive into the critical factors investors should consider when evaluating companies across the exploration, development, and production spectrums.

Durrett, a respected voice in the industry and the author of a seminal book on analyzing these specific stocks, drew upon his two decades of experience to provide actionable insights. He didn't shy away from highlighting the challenges he faced early in his career, stating, "I started doing this in 2004. At that time, I didn't know how to analyze gold and silver mining stocks. Took me I would say at least six years to learn how to do it." This candid admission underscores the complexity of the sector and lends significant weight to his subsequent analysis.

A significant portion of the interview focused on exploration companies, which Durrett categorized into distinct risk profiles. He emphasized that a crucial element for any promising exploration stock is the presence of a robust initial discovery. "You always want to avoid exploration stocks that do not have an excellent discovery hole," Durrett cautioned, highlighting the increased risk associated with companies lacking this fundamental milestone. He further quantified what constitutes an "excellent discovery hole," specifying, "you want a gram meter of at least 200 for a gold miner. I prefer 300..."

His analysis suggests that investors should prioritize companies demonstrating significant early drilling success, as historical data indicates a strong correlation between the size and quality of the initial discovery and the eventual potential of a mine. This data-driven approach provides a tangible metric for evaluating often speculative ventures.

Durrett then shifted his focus to development-stage companies, characterizing them as potentially high-reward but also fraught with peril. He outlined six key criteria that investors should meticulously evaluate before committing capital. Among these, a clear "path to production" and a management team with a proven track record stood out as particularly critical. "The biggest mistake I've made in developing stock-sized companies that don't have a plan," Durrett admitted, underscoring the importance of a well-articulated strategy for bringing a project to fruition.

He also stressed the financial realities of development, noting that these companies lack revenue and require substantial capital raising. This necessitates a careful assessment of the project's economics and the potential for shareholder dilution through financing activities. Durrett's personal allocation strategy, keeping explorer investments low while maintaining a more significant position in well-vetted development plays, reflects a calculated approach to risk management within this sector.

Turning to established producers, Durrett advocated for a focus on companies generating strong free cash flow, possessing healthy balance sheets, and demonstrating clear growth potential. He advised against "pricey stocks" for those seeking significant capital appreciation, suggesting that investors should look for producers with a pipeline of future projects to drive long-term value.

"You don't make your money on the first mine, you make it on the second mine," Durrett asserted, emphasizing the importance of a company's ability to sustain growth beyond its initial flagship asset. He also highlighted the unique advantages of producers, noting their multiple avenues for expansion, including rising commodity prices, acquisitions, exploration success on existing properties, and the development of new projects.

Don Durrett's comprehensive analysis, as presented in the Metals Investor Forum interview, offers a valuable toolkit for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of gold and silver mining stocks. His emphasis on fundamental analysis, risk assessment, and a deep understanding of the lifecycle of mining companies provides a stark contrast to purely speculative trading. By sharing his hard-earned lessons and quantifiable metrics, Durrett empowers investors to make more informed and strategic decisions in this dynamic market. Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.