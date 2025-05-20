Kalo Gold's $4.1 Million Financing and Promising Gold Exploration in Fiji, | Terry Tucker

In a recent interview by Natural Resource Stocks, Terry Tucker, the President and CEO of Kalo Gold (TSXV: KLO), provided an in-depth look at the company's newly secured $4.1 million financing and its aggressive strategy to unlock significant gold potential within its Vatu Worm project in Fiji. Tucker, a geologist with a distinguished 30-year career marked by notable discoveries, articulated a clear vision for the company's future, emphasizing a data-driven approach and a commitment to unlocking a potentially large-scale gold system.

The interview, now gaining traction among resource investors, saw Tucker detail the swift action taken following the financing's closure. "So, we announced at 6:00 and he's on the plane at 10:00, and so we're like going as fast as we can," Tucker stated, highlighting the immediate mobilization of their team, including a senior geologist en route to Fiji within hours of the announcement. This rapid deployment underscores the urgency and conviction driving Kalo Gold's exploration efforts.

Tucker, who took the helm in 2022, emphasized a strategic shift towards a comprehensive re-evaluation of historical data on the 367 square kilometer property. He noted the presence of a historical resource but stressed the significance of the extensive, yet underutilized, exploration data amassed by previous operators. "There was some 25 to $30 million worth of exploration data on the property historically... most of the work that was done historically was focused on this small resource," Tucker explained.

This deep dive into geological reports and geochemistry, aided by consultant Andy Randall, led to the development of a new geological model. Tucker elaborated on this process: "Between myself and Andy and our team, we spent literally two years compiling historical data, really focusing in on geology, really focusing in on historical geochemistry, really getting into the weeds on some of the geological reports."

The rigorous analytical work paid off handsomely in the latter half of 2024. Following a strategic investment from Asentus Capital Management, Kalo Gold embarked on a targeted exploration program that quickly yielded tangible results. "We went out to prove our geological model and within one month we were trenching and uncovering epithermal gold veins," Tucker revealed, emphasizing the speed and success of their approach.

These surface discoveries, located within three kilometers of the known Kiryena resource, exhibited promising grades. "They run between a half a gram and about 3 and a half grams per ton of gold at surface," Tucker noted, highlighting the potential for significant mineralization at depth. He further pointed to a specific target area, Dua, where an impressive 31 epithermal veins were identified in a remarkably short timeframe. "I mean, it was cool that we were able to identify this so quickly," he exclaimed.

The recently secured $4.1 million will be immediately deployed to aggressively test the identified targets through a substantial drilling program. "With that budget, I put in a budget of around 7 to 9,000 meters on the budget," Tucker stated, outlining the company's commitment to quickly and efficiently evaluate the subsurface potential. The rapid mobilization of personnel and equipment underscores this commitment.

Tucker also articulated a strategic vision for Kalo Gold, positioning it as an "incubator" for larger mining companies seeking significant regional gold opportunities. By systematically advancing multiple targets to drill-ready status, he aims to create a compelling portfolio that could attract major investment or acquisition.

Throughout the interview, Tucker underscored the strength and experience of Kalo Gold's team and advisory board, which includes seasoned professionals from successful mining operations. He also highlighted the significant equity stake held by management and a robust institutional shareholder base, signaling strong alignment and confidence in the company's direction. "Effectively, 75% of the company is held between institutions and management. So there's a tightly held company," Tucker affirmed. Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.