Fed’s Biggest Mistake: Final Bull Run Before Crash | “Gold is Overextended” I Henrik Zeberg

In an interview on the Sore Financially, renowned macro strategist Henrik Zeberg delivered a stark warning to investors: the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy is a "major mistake" that is inflating a final "blowoff top" in the market before an inevitable crash. Zeberg, Head Macro Strategist at Swissblock and a respected voice in global finance, minced no words in his assessment, urging caution as summer approaches. The video has garnered significant attention for its contrarian yet compelling narrative.

Host Kai Hoffman engaged Zeberg in a wide-ranging discussion, focusing heavily on the Fed's interest rate decisions, the state of the global economy, and potential investment strategies for the coming months. Zeberg, known for his often prescient market calls, argued that the central bank is dangerously behind the curve, clinging to inflation fears while ignoring clear signs of economic deceleration.

Zeberg reiterated his stance that the Fed's continued hawkishness is misguided, pointing to the current 2.3% inflation rate as far from problematic. "Talking about inflation at this point is simply, in my perspective, ridiculous," Zeberg asserted. "We see that [inflation] is significantly lower than it's been going into earlier recessions."

He emphasized that the central bank's focus on a rigid 2% target is an artificial construct, especially when juxtaposed with the mounting pressures on the American consumer. "I think that this point here we're seeing the Fed is starting to, you know, push the economy over the abyss because when the consumer stops spending... well then you will see that the inflation is coming down and also you'll see unemployment starting to move up. So I think we are... seeing Fed making a big mistake here. Big mistake and it's going to be very clear within a year."

Zeberg highlighted plummeting consumer confidence, increasing delinquency rates on loans, and a cooling housing market as tangible evidence of economic strain that the Fed is seemingly overlooking in its inflation battle.

Despite recent market rallies, Zeberg cautioned against complacency, identifying the current upward trend as a "blowoff top" rather than a sustainable bull market. He projects the S&P 500 could reach as high as 6500-6800 before this final run concludes. "So, so I call the blowoff top. It's not a deadcat bounce. This is the blowoff top. And people and bears will be surprised. And I mean, we've now started for real. You can see how forceful it is."

He attributed this surge to liquidity injections from central banks, a phenomenon typically seen when economic conditions are weakening, ultimately setting the stage for a significant downturn. While he had previously anticipated a recession earlier, Zeberg now forecasts it to materialize in late Q3 or, more likely, Q4 of this year, placing the probability at a striking 95%.

Turning to precious metals, Zeberg offered a nuanced perspective. While acknowledging gold's strong performance, he suggested it might be "overextended" in the short term.

"Personally, and I've mentioned that before, even in February, I thought it was overhyped a little bit when we heard, u, Scott Bassand, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan talk about gold. Just you know, the mainstream narrative is changing a little bit towards gold there. So, I thought it was it was overextending itself as you said, a little bit as well. I like the correction right now personally." Advertisement

He anticipates a potential bounce in both gold and silver before a more significant decline, particularly for silver, which historically underperforms gold during recessions. Zeberg emphasized that the opportune time to heavily invest in gold is when the Federal Reserve begins to actively intervene to combat deflationary pressures.

"The narrative that you have to buy gold because you have a bad time coming is not correct. You've got to buy gold the moment the Fed steps in. That's the time you want to do it."

Looking ahead to the summer months, Zeberg echoed the well-known adage, suggesting a period of consolidation or even a correction. "I think the sell in May can be right for some months. And then you will see that probably into the early part of the autumn that that we see the market will make it a final, yeah, a top later in this year. So I would expect the top to be September, October."

He anticipates a "double top" scenario, where the market tests recent highs before ultimately turning downwards later in the year. Henrik Zeberg's comprehensive analysis on "Sore Financially" paints a picture of a market teetering on the edge. While the current bull run may persist through the summer, fueled by what he deems a misguided Fed policy, the underlying economic vulnerabilities suggest a significant correction is on the horizon. Investors would be wise to heed Zeberg's warnings and exercise caution during this potentially deceptive final phase of the market cycle.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.