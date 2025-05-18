Silver's Big Moment is Coming | Shawn Khunkhun

In an interview on The Jay Martin Show, Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver (DVS), articulated a strong bullish outlook for silver, emphasizing the company's strategic positioning to capitalize on what he believes is the metal's imminent surge. Khunkhun, a seasoned veteran in the precious metals sector with over two decades of experience, delved into the intricacies of the current market, the significance of Dolly Varden's recent NYSE listing, and the exciting exploration prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Khunkhun highlighted the fundamental drivers for silver's anticipated breakout, including increasing industrial demand outpacing supply and a historically high gold-to-silver ratio suggesting a significant correction is due. He underscored Dolly Varden's strategic move to list on the NYSE as a pivotal step to attract the vast U.S. investment capital now keenly eyeing the precious metals space.

Khunkhun emphasized that Dolly Varden is not just relying on the macro environment. He pointed to the company's strong foundation, boasting a substantial silver and gold resource in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction. "We've got size. We've got the grade. We're a safe jurisdiction. We've got the most incredible support from shareholders. And now we're taking the big swings in the best rocks on the planet."

He also highlighted the company's track record of accretive deals, demonstrating an ability to enhance shareholder value beyond just exploration success. With a healthy treasury and increased market capitalization, Dolly Varden is now in a position of strength to aggressively pursue growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Khunkhun outlined an ambitious strategy involving significant exploration efforts in the Golden Triangle, including an exciting focus on the Big Bulk porphyry target. He also signaled a proactive approach to potential acquisitions, leveraging the company's strong financial position to capitalize on undervalued assets.

"We're at a time right now where there are incredible opportunities out there that are trading at very, very low valuations. And we're not a have-not company. We're a company that's got treasury that's got currency that has liquidity. We've got a great project, but we're ambitious to grow."

This two-pronged approach of aggressive exploration in a world-class district and strategic corporate development underscores Dolly Varden's commitment to becoming a significant player in the silver market. Khunkhun's ambition is clear: to build Dolly Varden into the next First Majestic or Pan American Silver. Drawing on his extensive experience, Khunkhun cautioned against forcing development and stressed the importance of allowing the geology to guide the company's strategy.

Shawn Khunkhun's insightful interview on The Jay Martin Show paints a compelling picture of Dolly Varden Silver as a company strategically positioned to benefit from a potentially significant surge in silver prices. With a strong asset base in a premier mining jurisdiction, a proactive growth strategy encompassing both exploration and acquisitions, and access to a burgeoning U.S. investment market, Dolly Varden appears poised to capitalize on silver's anticipated "big moment." Investors seeking exposure to high-grade silver in a safe and stable environment will undoubtedly be watching Dolly Varden's next moves with keen interest.

Watch the full interview:

