Trump’s Master Plan: AI, Gold & Bitcoin, The New Monetary Order? "EU Empire Is Over," I Jim Thorne

In an interview with Soar Financially, Global Market Strategist Jim Thorne laid out a bold vision of a shifting global economic order, centered on AI dominance, precious metals, and digital currencies. Thorne's analysis, punctuated by historical references and stark predictions, suggests that the current economic landscape is ripe for a dramatic transformation, with significant implications for investors and policymakers alike.

Decoding the New Monetary Order

Thorne's central thesis revolves around the idea that the U.S., under President Trump's strategic maneuvers, is positioning itself to lead a new era of technological and financial dominance. He highlighted the strategic deals being made in the Middle East, particularly in AI, as a key component of this plan.

"The Americans have come to understand that if this is going to be an AI game for global domination, then wouldn't it be better for them to have the global economy hooked on their technology and not the Chinese technology?" Thorne stated. He also pointed to the weaponization of the U.S. dollar and the Euro as a catalyst for the increasing appeal of gold and Bitcoin.

"They weaponized the euro, and they weaponized the US dollar. Why would anybody outside of Europe in the United States that has significant holdings of near-cash instruments want to own the euro or the US dollar?" Thorne questioned. Thorne’s analysis extended beyond the U.S., with a particularly stark assessment of Europe’s economic future. He argued that the European Union’s era of global economic influence is concluding.

"Talking to folks in Europe, the empire is over. Think, go back and look at the history of your economies when you were controlling the globe, and what that meant when that happened, and that is known. So the Americans have to change," Thorne asserted. He criticized the EU's regulatory environment and diverse viewpoints as hindering its ability to compete in the rapidly evolving global economy.

Investment Strategies for a Shifting Landscape

Thorne offered specific investment advice for navigating this turbulent period. He emphasized secular growth names, particularly in AI, and assets like gold and Bitcoin.

Secular Growth: Thorne recommended investing in AI-driven stocks such as Palantir, Tesla, and Nvidia, citing their potential for significant growth.

Thorne recommended investing in AI-driven stocks such as Palantir, Tesla, and Nvidia, citing their potential for significant growth. Precious Metals: While acknowledging that gold needs to consolidate, he remains bullish on its long-term prospects, forecasting a potential rise to $5,000.

While acknowledging that gold needs to consolidate, he remains bullish on its long-term prospects, forecasting a potential rise to $5,000. Digital Currencies: Thorne sees Bitcoin as a catch-up trade to gold, suggesting a higher allocation to Bitcoin for active traders.

Thorne also addressed the importance of oil prices in the current economic climate, predicting a continued downward trend.

"I would suggest that we're going to continue to see crude oil go down from, you know, below 60 to the 50s, low 50s. And I would not be surprised to see gasoline at the pump around the $2 a gallon level by the midterm elections in 2026," Thorne projected. He argued that lower oil prices are crucial for alleviating consumer pressure and fostering sustainable economic growth Thorne hinted at a potential new monetary accord, similar to the Bretton Woods agreement, suggesting a realignment of global financial structures. He pointed to his "Mar-a-Lago chord" as a foundational element of this new order. "We need to have a new monetary accord going," Thorne stated.

Jim Thorne's interview paints a picture of a world on the cusp of significant change. His insights into Trump's strategic vision, the decline of the EU, and the rise of AI, gold, and Bitcoin offer a compelling narrative for investors and observers alike. As Thorne put it, "It's going to be a very interesting decade." Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

