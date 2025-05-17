Buy All The Gold You Can Get! There's No Good Safe Bet In Paper | Thomas Parilla

In an interview on the Triangle Investor, veteran Wall Street expert Thomas Parilla delivered a compelling and urgent message to investors: prioritize physical gold and silver amidst a precarious global financial landscape. Drawing on over two decades of experience, Parilla painted a vivid picture of eroding trust in fiat currencies, the inevitability of quantitative easing, and the long-term supremacy of precious metals.

Host Lucian Valkovich steered the conversation beyond the initial "perfect storm" analysis, probing Parilla on broader investment strategies and the viability of traditional safe-haven currencies. Parilla's response was unequivocal: "There's no good safe bet in paper money."

Parilla highlighted alarming signals emanating from the global bond markets. "We're seeing fewer and fewer buyers of US debt, and that's going to be a real problem when you have more debt coming due. So, who's going to buy it?" he questioned. His conversations with bond desk professionals corroborate this concern, pointing towards a looming crisis of demand for sovereign debt.

The solution, according to Parilla, is an unwelcome but unavoidable return to quantitative easing. "It's got to be quantitative easing," he asserted, predicting that future economics classes will dissect this period as a stark example of fiscal mismanagement. He described the scenario of the Federal Reserve effectively buying its debt as "insane" and unsustainable. "It makes no sense at all, but we've been able to sell to the world that it's okay. But it can't go on forever."

The consequence of renewed quantitative easing, Parilla warns, will be an accelerated devaluation of the US dollar. Referencing an economist's projection, he suggested the dollar could reach zero in as little as 16 years, a timeline that QE would likely compress further. He drew a chilling parallel to the hyperinflationary collapse of the Wymer Republic, emphasizing that no fiat currency is immune to such a fate. "It's happened in every fiat currency. Why wouldn't it happen here?"

When questioned about traditional safe-haven currencies like the Swiss Franc, Parilla remained firm. "That's it. You hit it. There's no good safe bet in paper money." While acknowledging Switzerland's historical ties to gold, he maintained that any fiat currency carries inherent risks of devaluation. His personal investment strategy reflects this conviction, with 90% allocated to physical precious metals.

Parilla lamented the gradual erosion of purchasing power experienced by generations holding fiat currencies, a "tyrannical" and largely unrecognized theft of wealth. He contrasted this with the tangible and enduring value of physical assets.

In a surprising but insightful tangent, Parilla lauded the mining industry for its commitment to environmental restoration, contrasting it with companies that leave behind "toxic messes." He believes in a balanced approach to resource extraction and environmental stewardship, advocating for responsible mining practices that leave the land in better condition for future generations.

Thomas Parilla's extended interview reinforces his urgent call for investors to prioritize physical gold and silver as a shield against the looming vulnerabilities of the global financial system. His analysis of bond market distress, the inevitability of quantitative easing, and the accelerating devaluation of fiat currencies paints a sobering picture.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.