Someone is Panicking and Smashing the Gold Price (here's who) | Ed Steer

In an interview on the CapitalCosm, veteran precious metals analyst Ed Steer delivered a stark assessment of the current gold and silver markets. Steer, renowned for his decades of experience and deep understanding of the sector, argues that recent price drops are not due to organic market forces but rather the actions of powerful entities attempting to suppress prices and cover their short positions.

Steer, whose detailed analysis is followed by investors worldwide, didn't mince words about the recent market turmoil. "We've been smashed to the downside two or three times just in the last 6 weeks or so," he stated, directly addressing the video's title. He elaborated, pointing a finger at "the bullion banks and the investment houses trying to convince people... to try to keep the price down and keep excitement away from the market and to cover as many short positions as they can."

According to Steer, a critical dynamic is at play in the Comex futures market. Despite gold trading at historically high levels, the market is primed for a significant rally. He explained that a small number of bullion banks are holding substantial short positions against a vast majority of traders who are net long on gold and silver.

"You got eight traders against several thousand others that are all short and controlling the price against thousands of other traders who are net long gold and silver," Steer asserted. He believes these banks are actively working to keep prices down to manage their short exposure.

While the paper price of gold and silver has seen downward pressure, Steer highlighted extraordinary activity in the physical markets. He pointed to significant outflows of gold from Comex depositories in recent weeks, a reversal of earlier trends. Simultaneously, silver is experiencing a "monstrous" inflow, much of which is staying put, indicating robust physical demand.

Steer emphasized the staggering amount of gold contracts being delivered in May. "In the last two days alone... 5,500 gold contracts [were] delivered in May, which is like unprecedented," he revealed. This translates to millions of ounces of gold being demanded for immediate physical delivery, suggesting a disconnect between the paper price and underlying physical demand.

For individual investors, or "stackers" as they are often called, Steer's message is one of cautious optimism and strategic accumulation. He acknowledged the psychological challenge of buying when prices are falling. "Everybody that's buying silver and gold for an investment, I mean, they look at the price and say, 'Gee whiz, it's down today, so I don't think I'm going to buy.'"

However, drawing on investment wisdom, Steer advised, "As the best investors will tell you, the best time to buy an asset is when blood is running in the streets." He encouraged a consistent buying strategy, regardless of short-term price fluctuations, to benefit from the eventual upward trajectory he anticipates.

Steer believes the current price suppression cannot last indefinitely. "The moment that these bullion banks stop going short against all the people that are going long, you could see the price at some fantastic price within no time at all," he predicted. He likened the bullion banks to a "cork in the price bottle," suggesting that even a temporary pause in their short-selling activity could trigger a dramatic price surge. "If they put their hands in their pocket, even for 24 hours, we'd see gold and silver prices that you frankly can't believe." Advertisement

Ed Steer's analysis of CapitalCosm paints a picture of a precious metals market where artificial forces are actively suppressing prices despite strong underlying demand. His insights suggest that the current situation is unsustainable and that a significant price correction to the upside is increasingly likely once the pressure from bullion banks subsides. Investors are advised to remain informed, exercise patience, and consider the long-term fundamentals driving the demand for gold and silver.

Watch the full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.