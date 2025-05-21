Robert Kiyosaki: “The End Is Here - Gold to Skyrocket to $25,000"

Bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and outspoken financial commentator Robert Kiyosaki has ignited fire across the financial world with a chilling post on X (formerly Twitter), declaring: “The end is here.” His warning? A failed U.S. bond auction, a secretive $50 billion bailout by the Federal Reserve, and a coming wave of hyperinflation that he says will wipe out millions financially.

Kiyosaki’s forecast is nothing short of apocalyptic:

Gold to hit $25,000

Silver to $70

Bitcoin to soar between $500,000 and $1,000,000

But is there any truth behind the tweet? Let's break down what happened - and why it matters.

THE END is HERE: WHAT if you threw a party and no one showed up?That is what happened yesterday. The Fed held an auction for US Bonds and no one showed up.So the Fed quietly bought $50 billion of its own fake money with fake money.The party is over. Hyperinflation is… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 21, 2025

What Actually Happened at the Fed Auction?

On May 20, 2025, the U.S. Treasury held a scheduled auction for long-term government bonds. According to public auction data, there was unusually weak demand, particularly from foreign buyers and large institutions.

What followed was subtle - but explosive. The Federal Reserve reportedly stepped in through the secondary market, quietly purchasing upwards of $50 billion in U.S. Treasuries, effectively monetizing the debt with newly created money.

This echoes the policy of quantitative easing (QE) - except this time, it was unscheduled, unannounced, and, if confirmed, signals a dangerous return to money printing to plug demand gaps.

Economist Danielle DiMartino Booth, a former Fed insider, responded bluntly on X:

“This wasn’t QE. It was desperation.”

Kiyosaki's Interpretation: “The Party Is Over”

Kiyosaki likened the auction to a party where "no one showed up." With buyers fleeing and the Fed stepping in to fill the void with "fake money," he warns the era of free money and confidence in the dollar is collapsing.

This is not his first such warning. In recent interviews and books, Kiyosaki has repeatedly emphasized a future where hard assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin are the only safe havens left standing.

His alignment with other monetary hawks like Larry Lepard, author of The Big Print, adds weight. Lepard has documented the historical correlation between excessive monetary expansion and hyperinflation — from Weimar Germany to modern-day Argentina.

Gold at $25,000? Too Extreme or Too Real?

Gold is currently trading around $3,322 per ounce - already near its all-time high. While $25,000 gold sounds outrageous, it’s not without theoretical precedent.

James Rickards, former adviser to the Pentagon and author of Currency Wars, calculated that if the U.S. dollar were backed by gold reserves today, using M2 money supply, the price per ounce would exceed $15,000 to $25,000, depending on coverage ratio.

Central banks - including China, Russia, and India - are already loading up on gold. According to the World Gold Council, 2024 saw record central bank gold purchases, the highest in over 60 years.

Hyperinflation: What It Looks Like

If Kiyosaki is right, Americans could face the nightmare scenario of rising prices, vanishing savings, and collapsing purchasing power.

Recent CPI data shows inflation hovering around 2.3%, but many economists argue the real number is higher. ShadowStats and other alternative trackers estimate real inflation closer to 8–10%, when factoring in housing, insurance, and energy.

This stealth inflation, combined with rising debt service costs and fiscal deficits, could create the perfect storm.

Final Thoughts: Is Kiyosaki Crying Wolf - or Sounding the Alarm?

While Kiyosaki’s tone may sound extreme, history has shown that systemic cracks often appear quietly before the quake. If the Fed did quietly absorb $50 billion in unwanted Treasuries, it’s a major red flag.

The question is no longer "if" something breaks - but "when."

And when it does, those holding real assets - gold, silver, land, Bitcoin - may be the only ones left standing.

