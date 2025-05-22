Peter Schiff Says Silver Is About to Explode: “Once It Breaks $35, It’s On Its Way to $50”

Renowned economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has issued a bold new call: silver is about to break out - and fast. In a tweet posted earlier today, Schiff highlighted that silver has outperformed gold for two consecutive days, closing at $33.40 and touching an intraday high of $33.50.

Silver outperformed gold for the second day in a row, rising by just over 1% while gold rose by 0.75%. Silver closed near $33.40, trading as high as $33.50. Once silver breaks above $35, the move to $50 should happen quickly. The time to buy silver is now! https://t.co/GGNU9tT9EQ — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 21, 2025

Coming from Schiff - who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis and has long been one of the most vocal critics of fiat currency - the timing of this alert is particularly striking.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Silver’s Surge Is Real

According to data from Kitco and TradingView, silver is currently trading near its highest level since early 2012. Over the last week alone, silver has jumped more than 7%, while gold, although also strong, posted more modest gains of around 4.5%.

Silver's YTD performance (as of May 21, 2025):

Price: $33.40

Year Start: $23.70

YTD Gain: +40.9%

These movements come amid increasing demand from both industrial users and monetary hedge buyers. In fact, the Silver Institute recently reported that global silver demand is on pace to hit an all-time high this year - especially from sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, and electronics. Advertisement

Why $35 Is the Line to Watch

$35 is more than just a round number - it’s a major psychological and technical resistance level. In 2021 and 2022, silver failed to break through this ceiling. A convincing move above it would signal a major breakout, potentially triggering an influx of technical traders and hedge funds.

If that happens, $50 silver - last seen in the 2011 rally - may not be far behind.

Schiff’s Broader Warning

Schiff’s tweet isn’t just about price action - it’s a warning. For years, he has argued that the U.S. dollar is losing purchasing power due to runaway government spending and unsustainable debt levels. In recent months, he’s been increasingly vocal about how precious metals are the last true safe haven.

In a recent podcast episode, Schiff emphasized:

“Silver is the most underpriced hard asset on the planet. While gold protects wealth, silver could build it during the next financial reset.”

The Big Picture: Why Silver Now?

Monetary Instability : With the Fed hinting at further liquidity injections and inflation remaining sticky, investors are turning back to hard money.

Industrial Demand : Silver is a critical material in green technologies . The solar industry alone is projected to consume over 160 million ounces in 2025.

Retail Interest: The U.S. Mint reported a 45% increase in American Silver Eagle sales this year compared to 2024.

Conclusion: A Window of Opportunity?

Peter Schiff’s warning is clear: $35 is the breakout level, and once it's breached, silver could surge to $50 quickly. For those waiting for a “better price” - Schiff would argue that price is already behind us.