Peter Schiff Says Silver Is About to Explode: “Once It Breaks $35, It’s On Its Way to $50”

Renowned economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has issued a bold new call: silver is about to break out - and fast. In a tweet posted earlier today, Schiff highlighted that silver has outperformed gold for two consecutive days, closing at $33.40 and touching an intraday high of $33.50.
Coming from Schiff - who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis and has long been one of the most vocal critics of fiat currency - the timing of this alert is particularly striking.
Silver outperformed gold for the second day in a row, rising by just over 1% while gold rose by 0.75%. Silver closed near $33.40, trading as high as $33.50. Once silver breaks above $35, the move to $50 should happen quickly. The time to buy silver is now! https://t.co/GGNU9tT9EQ— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 21, 2025
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Silver’s Surge Is Real
According to data from Kitco and TradingView, silver is currently trading near its highest level since early 2012. Over the last week alone, silver has jumped more than 7%, while gold, although also strong, posted more modest gains of around 4.5%.
Silver's YTD performance (as of May 21, 2025):
Price: $33.40
Year Start: $23.70
YTD Gain: +40.9%
These movements come amid increasing demand from both industrial users and monetary hedge buyers. In fact, the Silver Institute recently reported that global silver demand is on pace to hit an all-time high this year - especially from sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, and electronics.
Why $35 Is the Line to Watch
$35 is more than just a round number - it’s a major psychological and technical resistance level. In 2021 and 2022, silver failed to break through this ceiling. A convincing move above it would signal a major breakout, potentially triggering an influx of technical traders and hedge funds.
If that happens, $50 silver - last seen in the 2011 rally - may not be far behind.
Schiff’s Broader Warning
Schiff’s tweet isn’t just about price action - it’s a warning. For years, he has argued that the U.S. dollar is losing purchasing power due to runaway government spending and unsustainable debt levels. In recent months, he’s been increasingly vocal about how precious metals are the last true safe haven.
In a recent podcast episode, Schiff emphasized:
“Silver is the most underpriced hard asset on the planet. While gold protects wealth, silver could build it during the next financial reset.”
The Big Picture: Why Silver Now?
Monetary Instability: With the Fed hinting at further liquidity injections and inflation remaining sticky, investors are turning back to hard money.
Industrial Demand: Silver is a critical material in green technologies. The solar industry alone is projected to consume over 160 million ounces in 2025.
Retail Interest: The U.S. Mint reported a 45% increase in American Silver Eagle sales this year compared to 2024.
Conclusion: A Window of Opportunity?
Peter Schiff’s warning is clear: $35 is the breakout level, and once it's breached, silver could surge to $50 quickly. For those waiting for a “better price” - Schiff would argue that price is already behind us.
Whether you're an investor, a skeptic, or just watching from the sidelines, silver may be about to have its moment in the spotlight. Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.. Sources:
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Sources: