Gold Dips $50, Mining Stocks Show Resilience Amid Market Volatility

Gold drops $50 to $3,252.74, but mining stocks like GDX and NEM show resilience. Analysts suggest a potential rally in precious metals may be on the horizon.

By PR
Gold Dips $50, Mining Stocks Show Resilience Amid Market Volatility
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Gold prices experienced a significant decline of $50 per ounce on May 29, 2025, with spot gold trading at $3,252.74, down from $3,303.50 the previous day. This downturn is attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar and easing geopolitical tensions, which have reduced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

In contrast, silver prices remained relatively stable, with spot silver at $32.91 per ounce. The resilience in silver prices is supported by steady industrial demand and investor interest.

Notably, mining stocks have shown remarkable resilience amid the gold price drop. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) rose to $50.35, up 1.15%, while Newmont Corporation (NEM) increased to $52.85, a 0.29% gain. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) experienced a slight decline to $18.86, down 2.88%.

Financial analyst Peter Schiff commented on the situation, stating, "Mining stocks are holding up very well with this morning's $50 drop in the gold price. Many names have already gone positive, recovering nicely from the early morning selloffs. A big rally in both gold and silver, and the miners may soon follow."

Market experts suggest that the current dip in gold prices may present a buying opportunity for investors, especially given the strong performance of mining stocks. The divergence between gold prices and mining equities indicates underlying strength in the sector, potentially signaling a bullish outlook for precious metals.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


