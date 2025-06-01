Peter Schiff: Get Ready for a Big Rally as Soon as Gold Resumes Its Rise

Gold mining stocks have demonstrated notable strength despite recent declines in gold prices, leading market analyst Peter Schiff to predict a substantial rally once gold prices rebound.
On May 31, Schiff observed on social media that gold mining stocks were rising even as gold prices dipped, suggesting that the sector may have established a solid foundation.
Gold mining stocks are up again on another down day for gold. These stocks really look like they've put in a solid base. The sellers have likely been washed out. Get ready for a big rally as soon as gold resumes its rise!— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 30, 2025
This sentiment reflects a broader trend where gold mining equities are gaining investor attention due to their potential for higher returns compared to the metal itself.
Gold and Silver Market Overview
As of June 1, 2025, the spot price of gold stands at approximately $3,270 per ounce, reflecting a 25.31% increase since the beginning of the year. Despite recent volatility, analysts remain optimistic about gold's trajectory, citing factors such as geopolitical tensions and strong sovereign buying.
Silver prices are also on an upward trend, with the current spot price around $32.99 per ounce, marking a 17.21% increase year-over-year. The silver market continues to be undersupplied, which is expected to drive prices above $30, according to ANZ analysts.
Performance of Gold Mining Stocks
Gold mining stocks have outperformed the metal itself in recent months. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) closed at $50.65 on May 31, reflecting a gain of 0.74% for the day. This performance suggests growing investor confidence in mining equities as a leveraged play on gold prices.
Peter Schiff has emphasized the undervaluation of gold mining stocks, stating, "You'd assume they're in the spotlight, but they're in the darkness," referring to the "cheap" values at which these stocks are trading.
The current market dynamics draw parallels to previous bull markets in the gold sector. For instance, during the 2001 to 2011 period, gold prices and mining stocks experienced substantial gains, with mining equities rallying several hundred percent. This historical context supports the notion that the current consolidation phase in gold mining stocks could precede a significant upward movement.
While gold prices have experienced short-term fluctuations, the resilience of gold mining stocks indicates a potential for substantial gains as the metal's price recovers. Investors are advised to monitor developments in the gold market closely, as the current environment may present opportunities for significant returns in the mining sector.
