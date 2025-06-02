Silver Skyrockets 5.4%, Gold Climbs 2.75% in Precious Metals Break Out

Precious metals experienced significant gains today, with silver and gold prices surging as investors sought safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.Reuters

Silver prices climbed to $35.05 per ounce, marking an increase of $1.80 or approximately 5.37% from the previous session. Gold also saw a notable rise, with prices reaching $3,393.43 per ounce, up by $96.84 or about 2.94%.

The uptick in precious metal prices is attributed to heightened investor demand for safe-haven assets, driven by escalating trade disputes and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts note that such market dynamics often lead to increased interest in commodities like gold and silver, which are traditionally viewed as stable stores of value during turbulent times.

Market participants are closely monitoring developments in global trade policies and geopolitical events, as these factors continue to influence investor sentiment and commodity prices. The current rally in precious metals underscores the market's sensitivity to international economic and political developments.