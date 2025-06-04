Jerusalem Post
Iranians Turn to Gold Amid Economic and Geopolitical Turmoil

Facing inflation and sanctions, Iranians are turning to gold to protect their wealth—sending demand soaring and shaking up global bullion markets amid deepening economic turmoil.

By PR
Iran drastically increases gold imports (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Iran drastically increases gold imports
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Amid rampant inflation, crippling sanctions, and soaring geopolitical tensions, Iranians have increasingly turned to gold as their go‑to asset for preserving savings and conducting trade.

Local gold prices have rocketed more than 80% in rial terms over the past year-climbing from approximately IRR 401 million to IRR 735 million per gold coin-outpacing global gold price growth of around 45%. In the financial year ending late March, Tehran recorded 100 tonnes of gold imports-valued at roughly $8 billion-though analysts suspect the true figure may be closer to double that amount.

Key Drivers Behind the Surge

1. Hedging Against Inflation and Rial CollapseIran has experienced over 30% inflation in the year to May, compounded by deep rial devaluation. Gold has emerged as a top defense for citizens and businesses seeking to preserve value in the wake of rampant price rises and import restrictions.

2. Circumventing SanctionsWith access to global banking networks sharply limited by U.S. and EU sanctions, gold offers a discreet and liquid conduit for international transactions. Authorities have at times facilitated bullion imports by exempting them from tariffs.

3. National Reserves and Financial StrategySources indicate that the Central Bank of Iran has quietly amassed record gold reserves-possibly its largest ever—as a shield against external financial pressure. Majidreza Hariri of the Iran‑China Chamber of Commerce described gold as an “economic weapon”:

“If other countries run their economies like conventional armies, we operate like guerrillas... today it might be gold, tomorrow [cryptocurrency].”

Consequences for Iranians and Global Markets

  • Volatile investments:Some individual savers have lost out amid rapid price swings-like a Tehran resident who purchased on the rise and later sold at a loss amid brief market dips.

  • Jewelry market pressure:The surge in investment demand has squeezed Iran’s traditional jewelry sector, as consumers and regulators pivot focus from adornment to bullion.

  • Worldwide gold ripple:Iran climbed into the global top‑five buyers of gold bars and coins. This domestic surge has contributed to elevated demand and tighter supply in international bullion markets.

Bottom Line

Iran’s pivot to gold underscores its profound economic crisis-marked by inflation, currency collapse, and sanctions-and reflects a strategic use of bullion as both a personal safe-haven and national financial buffer. While this dynamic intensifies pressure on the domestic economy and jewelry trade, it also reverberates across global bullion markets.

