Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Silver Makes Historic Move Past $35 Mark, Signaling Breakout Rally

Silver breaks above $35 in a historic rally, gaining nearly 9% this week as supply shortages, industrial demand, and safe-haven buying fuel momentum toward a potential $50 breakout.

By PR
James Turk Predicts $50+ Silver Is Days Or Weeks Away, Not Months (photo credit: PR)
James Turk Predicts $50+ Silver Is Days Or Weeks Away, Not Months
(photo credit: PR)

Silver surged past the $35 per ounce barrier today, marking a historic milestone as investor momentum propels the precious metal into a confirmed breakout rally.

Silver Price $35.79 (credit: GoldPrice.org)
Silver Price $35.79 (credit: GoldPrice.org)

Prices jumped by 3.67% in the last 24 hours, closing at $35.78, following a 5% gain just days ago. The move underscores a sharp shift in market sentiment as investors increasingly seek alternatives to traditional assets amid growing economic uncertainty.

Charting the Surge

  • Today’s Close: $35.78

  • Daily Gain: +$1.27 (+3.67%)

  • Previous Rally: +5% gain earlier this week

  • Gold Also Rising: Gold prices climbed to $3,395.39, up $20.48 (+0.61%)

The dual rise in gold and silver has intensified talk of a broader commodities supercycle, with silver seen as both a store of value and an industrial metal tied to green energy, electronics, and solar demand.

What’s Fueling the Rally?

  • Inflation Hedging: Investors continue rotating into hard assets as central banks send mixed signals about interest rate stability.

  • Industrial Demand: Renewed global demand for silver in solar panels, EVs, and electronics is putting real pressure on supply chains.

    Advertisement

  • Supply Constraints: Mining output remains under pressure, with several major producers reporting reduced forward guidance for 2025.

Looking Ahead

Analysts are now eyeing $38–$40 as the next potential resistance zone, with some bullish forecasts calling for silver to reach $50 if momentum continues.

Meanwhile, gold’s slow but steady rise reinforces the precious metals theme for mid-2025. As volatility brews in global markets, silver’s explosive move could be just the beginning of a broader metals-led bull run.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Silver
Silver Price
Silver News