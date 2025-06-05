Silver Makes Historic Move Past $35 Mark, Signaling Breakout Rally

Silver surged past the $35 per ounce barrier today, marking a historic milestone as investor momentum propels the precious metal into a confirmed breakout rally. Silver Price $35.79 (credit: GoldPrice.org)

Prices jumped by 3.67% in the last 24 hours, closing at $35.78, following a 5% gain just days ago. The move underscores a sharp shift in market sentiment as investors increasingly seek alternatives to traditional assets amid growing economic uncertainty.

Charting the Surge

Today’s Close: $35.78

Daily Gain: +$1.27 (+3.67%)

Previous Rally: +5% gain earlier this week

Gold Also Rising: Gold prices climbed to $3,395.39, up $20.48 (+0.61%)

The dual rise in gold and silver has intensified talk of a broader commodities supercycle, with silver seen as both a store of value and an industrial metal tied to green energy, electronics, and solar demand.

What’s Fueling the Rally?

Inflation Hedging : Investors continue rotating into hard assets as central banks send mixed signals about interest rate stability.

Industrial Demand : Renewed global demand for silver in solar panels, EVs, and electronics is putting real pressure on supply chains. Advertisement

Supply Constraints: Mining output remains under pressure, with several major producers reporting reduced forward guidance for 2025.

Looking Ahead

Analysts are now eyeing $38–$40 as the next potential resistance zone, with some bullish forecasts calling for silver to reach $50 if momentum continues.