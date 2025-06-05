Silver Makes Historic Move Past $35 Mark, Signaling Breakout Rally

Silver surged past the $35 per ounce barrier today, marking a historic milestone as investor momentum propels the precious metal into a confirmed breakout rally.
Prices jumped by 3.67% in the last 24 hours, closing at $35.78, following a 5% gain just days ago. The move underscores a sharp shift in market sentiment as investors increasingly seek alternatives to traditional assets amid growing economic uncertainty.
Charting the Surge
Today’s Close: $35.78
Daily Gain: +$1.27 (+3.67%)
Previous Rally: +5% gain earlier this week
Gold Also Rising: Gold prices climbed to $3,395.39, up $20.48 (+0.61%)
The dual rise in gold and silver has intensified talk of a broader commodities supercycle, with silver seen as both a store of value and an industrial metal tied to green energy, electronics, and solar demand.
What’s Fueling the Rally?
Inflation Hedging: Investors continue rotating into hard assets as central banks send mixed signals about interest rate stability.
Industrial Demand: Renewed global demand for silver in solar panels, EVs, and electronics is putting real pressure on supply chains.
Supply Constraints: Mining output remains under pressure, with several major producers reporting reduced forward guidance for 2025.
Looking Ahead
Analysts are now eyeing $38–$40 as the next potential resistance zone, with some bullish forecasts calling for silver to reach $50 if momentum continues.
Meanwhile, gold’s slow but steady rise reinforces the precious metals theme for mid-2025. As volatility brews in global markets, silver’s explosive move could be just the beginning of a broader metals-led bull run. Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..