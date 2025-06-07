Tavi Costa Signals Early Stages of Silver Bull Market, $50 Target in Sight

As inflation concerns mount, silver prices climb, with analysts projecting a potential return to 2011 highs.
Silver prices have experienced a significant uptick, reaching $35.92 per ounce on June 6, 2025, marking a 0.7% increase for the day. This surge is attributed to growing investor concerns over stagflation and economic instability.
"Silver is sniffing out stagflation," noted Peter Krauth of SilverStockInvestor, suggesting that the metal's undervaluation could lead to prices hitting $40 this year and potentially surpassing the $50 mark by 2026.
Historically, silver reached an all-time high of approximately $49.80 per ounce in April 2011, driven by economic uncertainties and increased demand. Analysts believe current market conditions mirror those of the past, with inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions influencing investor behavior.
As of June 2025, the 10-year rolling return for silver stands at +123.48%, suggesting what Costa sees as the early innings of a third major rally.
Another remarkable week for silver.We are likely in the early stages of a new secular bull market for the metal, in my view. pic.twitter.com/cr2GXqviAm— Otavio (Tavi) Costa (@TaviCosta) June 6, 2025
In contrast, gold prices have shown volatility, with spot gold falling 1.1% to $3,316.13 per ounce on June 6, 2025. Despite this dip, gold remains a focal point for investors seeking safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.
The recent movements in precious metal markets underscore the broader economic concerns facing investors. As central banks navigate the challenges of inflation and potential economic slowdown, metals like silver and gold continue to serve as barometers for market sentiment
Tavi Costa points to macroeconomic similarities with prior bull cycles: persistent inflation, rising government debt levels, and weakening confidence in fiat currencies.
Silver’s dual role as both an industrial and monetary asset places it in a unique position amid today’s uncertain environment. Demand from the green energy sector, especially solar manufacturing, continues to grow, while monetary demand increases in parallel with fiscal stress in major economies.
While volatility is expected, analysts say the metal's long-term fundamentals remain strong.
