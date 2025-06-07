Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Tavi Costa Signals Early Stages of Silver Bull Market, $50 Target in Sight

Silver prices climb amid inflation fears, with projections suggesting a return to 2011 highs by 2026. Investors eye precious metals as economic uncertainties persist.

By PR
Silver Breaks $36 Level with 5% Surge (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Silver Breaks $36 Level with 5% Surge
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

As inflation concerns mount, silver prices climb, with analysts projecting a potential return to 2011 highs.

Silver prices have experienced a significant uptick, reaching $35.92 per ounce on June 6, 2025, marking a 0.7% increase for the day. This surge is attributed to growing investor concerns over stagflation and economic instability.

"Silver is sniffing out stagflation," noted Peter Krauth of SilverStockInvestor, suggesting that the metal's undervaluation could lead to prices hitting $40 this year and potentially surpassing the $50 mark by 2026. 

Historically, silver reached an all-time high of approximately $49.80 per ounce in April 2011, driven by economic uncertainties and increased demand. Analysts believe current market conditions mirror those of the past, with inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions influencing investor behavior.

As of June 2025, the 10-year rolling return for silver stands at +123.48%, suggesting what Costa sees as the early innings of a third major rally.

In contrast, gold prices have shown volatility, with spot gold falling 1.1% to $3,316.13 per ounce on June 6, 2025. Despite this dip, gold remains a focal point for investors seeking safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

The recent movements in precious metal markets underscore the broader economic concerns facing investors. As central banks navigate the challenges of inflation and potential economic slowdown, metals like silver and gold continue to serve as barometers for market sentiment

Tavi Costa points to macroeconomic similarities with prior bull cycles: persistent inflation, rising government debt levels, and weakening confidence in fiat currencies.

Advertisement

Silver’s dual role as both an industrial and monetary asset places it in a unique position amid today’s uncertain environment. Demand from the green energy sector, especially solar manufacturing, continues to grow, while monetary demand increases in parallel with fiscal stress in major economies.

While volatility is expected, analysts say the metal’s long-term fundamentals remain strong.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in Gold & Silver. Check out our featured companies today: (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Market
Precious Metals
Silver
price analysis