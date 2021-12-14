The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
8,000 new apartments approved for Kiryat Gat

The land for the new neighborhood is currently under the jurisdiction of the Shafir Regional Council, and will be transferred to Kiryat Gat.

By GUY NARDI/GLOBES/TNS
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 14:35
Kiryat Gat (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Kiryat Gat
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The Southern Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan for the construction of a new neighborhood in Kiryat Gat.
The new neighborhood of 8,000 apartments, including 2,100 small apartments and 600 sheltered housing homes, has been initiated by the Israel Land Authority, and will be built south of the old city center, north of Moshav Uza and east of Road 40.
The plan also includes 525,000 square meters of public buildings, 54,000 square meters of commercial space, and 180,000 square meters of office space alongside the Tel Aviv — Beersheva railway line. There will also be 370 dunams (92.5 acres) of open spaces.
The plan has been prepared by a team of architects and coordinated by Ari Cohen architects.


