Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London ranked as best hotel breakfast in world

The Park Plaza Westminster Bridge is owned by Israeli businessman Eli Papouchado and has been hailed as one of the grandest hotels opened in London in the last 40 years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 11:45
Westminster Bridge Park Plaza Hotel. (photo credit: CC BY-NC 2.0/BUJ Architects)
Westminster Bridge Park Plaza Hotel.
(photo credit: CC BY-NC 2.0/BUJ Architects)
The Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London has been rated as having the best hotel breakfast in the word, according to a popular blog. 
Mornings.co.uk said it searched Tripadvisor for the terms: best breakfast, great breakfast and excellent breakfast and then ranked each capital city’s hotels by the total number of mentions across all terms.
The site’s key findings were that the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London has the best hotel breakfast in the world, with 5,363 “glowing: mentions; in a North American capital, the best can be found at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, with 3,545 top reviews; and in a US state, the best hotel breakfast is in Louisiana at the Hotel Mazarin in New Orleans which earned 3,385 “superlatives” on Tripadvisor.
Uriel Reichman, Eli, Yoav and Omer Papouchado (credit: OFER AMRAM) Uriel Reichman, Eli, Yoav and Omer Papouchado (credit: OFER AMRAM)
The Park Plaza Westminster Bridge is owned by Israeli businessman Eli Papouchado and has been hailed as one of the grandest hotels opened in London in the last 40 years.
Located on the South Bank of the Thames, the hotel is 15 stories high and has 1,021 contemporary guest rooms, including 54 suites. The hotel covers 68,500 sqm and has 3,000 sqm of meeting rooms. One of the features of the hotel is a V-shaped atrium that rises 15 floors with a view of Big Ben and Parliament. 


