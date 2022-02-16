The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district to undergo major upgrade

The plan will allow the construction of 1,750 housing units, 1,500 hotel rooms, 400 sheltered housing units, and 500 student dormitories.

By YASER WAKID/GLOBES, TEL AVIV/TNS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 12:39
View of the Israel Diamond Exchange center, in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, January 14, 2016. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
View of the Israel Diamond Exchange center, in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, January 14, 2016.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved an outline plan for the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district.

The plan will allow the construction of 1,750 housing units, 1,500 hotel rooms, 400 sheltered housing units, and 500 student dormitories. The plan also includes three million square meters of office space and 200,000 square meters of commercial space. The plan also includes preservation orders for some of the Ramat Gan district's older buildings.

The plan also includes two large public centers each of 8,000-10,000 square meters, which aims to make the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange a major cultural, entertainment, leisure and sports center. The plan also includes an educational institution and encourages green construction and use of public transport.

A trader inspects a 709-carat diamond, found in Sierra Leone and known as the ‘Peace Diamond,’ as Martin Rapaport, chairman of the Rapaport Group, looks on, at Israel’s Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan on October 19, 2017. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) A trader inspects a 709-carat diamond, found in Sierra Leone and known as the ‘Peace Diamond,’ as Martin Rapaport, chairman of the Rapaport Group, looks on, at Israel’s Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan on October 19, 2017. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen, "The Diamond Exchange is the city's main engine of economic growth and the plan converts it from a diesel engine to a turbo jet. The innovative and green environmental development is expected to enhance and diversify the type of activities in the Diamond Exchange district beyond commerce to include culture and entertainment. Within five years the country's first building taller than 100 floors will be built and within 10 years the 120-floor new diamond exchange will make Ramat Gan into Israel's Abu Dhabi in economic terms."

The plan is being promoted and developed by Ramat Gan Municipality and designed by architect Dudi Glor.



Tags Tel Aviv ramat gan diamond
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by