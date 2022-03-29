Real estate investment platform Home365 closes $26M funding round

Israel real estate investing and property platform Home365 has announced a Series B round of $26M, led by Viola Growth, following a series A round of $16.3 funding round in June 2021.

The company plans to use this funding investment to further deepen the functionalities of its real estate investing and management platform as well as to expand to multiple cities across the country including Chicago, Seattle, Phoenix, and more.

“Our goal is to democratize and unlock the wealth associated with real estate investing for everyone across the globe by removing the risks and hassles,” said Home365 founder and CEO Daniel Shaked. “Our DNA as a company as well as our software is wired around managing people’s money and meeting their financial goals. Our model attracts not only professional investors who embrace peace of mind but especially a new market segment of people who are interested in diversifying their cash into real estate without the pains associated with being a landlord.”

Home365‘s AI-powered platform automates and guarantees nearly every aspect of real estate investment from acquisition to management to maintenance and operating expenses.

The platform automates property management and maintenance processes, manages a network of over 5,000 maintenance vendors, and processes tens of millions of dollars monthly via the accounting platform to generate live income statements.

“Home 365 has brought an elegant technology solution to a traditional property management industry that is responsive to tenant and owner’s needs for capabilities long afforded to large investors and institutions,” said Rafi Carmeli, general partner at Viola Growth. “There are countless variables affecting real estate investments. Home365 is using advanced AI technology and its deep bench of expertise to control for as many of these uncertainties as possible.”

“Home365’s AI-driven platform was built from the ground up to be flexible, extensible, and above all scalable, fitting our plans to now expand into multiple new domestic metro areas in 2022 and beyond, while building international channels to attract real estate investors overseas,” added Chad Gallgher, Home365 chief of investments and growth officer.