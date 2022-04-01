The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Port TLV Residence starring at Jerusalem Post Conference in London

In addition to the deluxe apartments, Port TLV will also include a five-star, 44-room boutique hotel on the first and second floors of the building. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 18:00
Lee Ziv of Port TLV Residence speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, made a special presentation to participants at Thursday’s Jerusalem Post London Conference about the new Port TLV residence. Located just 50 meters from the coastline, the Gordon Marina and the Hilton Hotel, and adjacent to Hayarkon Park, the largest park in Tel Aviv, Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel’s top architects, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. The choice of finishing materials was made by the architect using some of the world’s leading brands, such as Boltap, Buffy and others. The project is currently in the advanced stages of construction and is expected to be completed in two years.

Port TLV is located near the area of the old Tel Aviv port that was established in the 1930s. The area has been renovated in the past decade and is now home to restaurants, bars, cultural events, a boutique farmers’ market, and leading fashion stores. “The name of the game is location, location, location,” said Ziv. 

In her presentation, Ziv noted that the luxury six-story project will feature deluxe apartments ranging from one thousand square feet to two thousand square feet. In addition, duplex penthouses of 5,000 square feet are available. The top floor of the penthouse features a private pool overlooking the Tel Aviv beach strip. Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a synagogue, a swimming pool for the use of the tenants and hotel guests,, a gym completes with advanced equipment and personal trainer and art exhibits that will rotate regularly in the building’s lobby. Port TLV will also feature a world-renowned restaurant for hotel guests and building tenants. 

Recently, said Ziv, a 7th-floor luxury apartment in the Port TLV project sold for NIS 43 million at shell level and two other apartments sold for a combined price of NIS 62 million to foreign residents from London. 

The Port TLV project is developed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies that has developed more than 50 high-quality projects in prime locations throughout the country, created by renowned architects and leading interior designers. Ziv added, “Hagag Brothers has become a model for innovative construction, stability, and reliability.”

Port Tel Aviv project night simulation (credit: Ilan Pivko Architects) Port Tel Aviv project night simulation (credit: Ilan Pivko Architects)

Summarizing the new Port TLV Residence project, Ziv said, “Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city, featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries, and museums. Port TLV is our pearl.”  



