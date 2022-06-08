The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Isrotel adds a new hotel to Tel Aviv’s beachfront

The Port Tower Hotel will be Isrotel’s first to open in 2022 in Tel Aviv.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 15:56
One of The Port Tower Hotel's 149 rooms (photo credit: LIOR GRUNDMAN)
One of The Port Tower Hotel's 149 rooms
(photo credit: LIOR GRUNDMAN)

If you’re looking for a place to relax in Tel Aviv and you refuse to sleep in a building that is more than a few days old, look no further. Isrotel has launched a new 14 floor hotel in Tel Aviv, dubbed “Port Tower Hotel.”

The new building, designed by Klein Architects, is located in the northern port and offers 149 rooms and two suites, and features a fully-equipped gym, a restaurant, a bar, a conference hall and a sauna to round out each day with some blazing hot steam. As well, each floor of the hotel serves as a gallery for the artwork of photographer Eldad Rafaeli, whose pieces have been featured in museums and galleries in Israel and around the world. 

Port Tower joins an extensive lineup of hotels that span the long beaches of Tel Aviv; even to a non-executive layman, the addition of a new hotel to the tourist-filled city’s beachfront makes perfect sense from a fiscally-oriented perspective. Isrotel’s CEO Lior Raviv confirmed that the executives are, in fact, thinking the same thing.

"The Isrotel chain recognized the tourist and business potential in Tel Aviv several years ago and the growing demand for rooms from tourists, business people and of course Israelis who want to experience an urban vacation”

Isrotel’s CEO Lior Raviv

While it may seem excessive to add yet another hotel to the crowded coastline of Tel Aviv, travel agent Geoff Winston explained that there’s some benefit to be found from the addition.

“Hotels have popped up all over Tel Aviv,” he said. “I don't think [the city] needed another beach hotel, but the good thing is that there is a wide range of good quality hotels of all levels, which - as a tour agent - gives us many options. Jerusalem, on the other hand, has many five-star deluxe hotels, but very few decent three or four stars, making it much more challenging for less-rich groups.”

Care for a dip in the warm glow of this confusing light fixture? (credit: LIOR GRUNDMAN)Care for a dip in the warm glow of this confusing light fixture? (credit: LIOR GRUNDMAN)

The Port Tower Hotel will be Isrotel’s first to open in 2022 in Tel Aviv, and it is expected to be followed by 'Alberto,’ another urban hotel a bit deeper into the city. Said Raviv: “According to our development plan, in the next five years, six more hotels will be built in Tel Aviv and upon completion, Isrotel will have 1,500 rooms in Tel Aviv.”



Tags Tel Aviv United States hotel business CNN
