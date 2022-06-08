Entrepreneurs to Kiryat Shmona mayor: Stop impeding us

Instead of encouraging entrepreneurs to develop Kiryat Shmona, the mayor is working to expel entrepreneurs and freeze the city’s present and future development, a group of entrepreneurs said.

“The company has been active in Kiryat Shmona for over 27 years and although we have invested tens of millions of shekels in developing projects in the city, we have never been given the feeling of entrepreneurs being welcome," Real Estate group Y. B. Galor Investments said to Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern.

"Instead of cooperation and assistance from the municipality and its economic arm, they are putting spikes in our wheels," the Real Estate group added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“In recent years the entrepreneurial company has had a particularly shaky experience with Mayor Stern... [doing] everything to harm the company and prevent the development of the Slilim Hula complex, which according to the master plan should be the highlight of Kiryat Shmona as a residential, commercial, employment and industrial complex.”

Y. B. Galor is currently filing a lawsuit in the District Court against the Kiryat Shmona Municipality’s economic wing to implement a compromise agreement signed 12 years ago to enable the construction of the largest project in the city of Kiryat Shmona.