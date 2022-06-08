The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Entrepreneurs to Kiryat Shmona mayor: Stop impeding us

"We have invested tens of millions of shekels in developing projects in the city, we have never been given the feeling of entrepreneurs being welcome," the Real Estate group said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 17:26
A simulation of the Slilim Hula complex (photo credit: Y. B. Galor Investments)
A simulation of the Slilim Hula complex
(photo credit: Y. B. Galor Investments)

Instead of encouraging entrepreneurs to develop Kiryat Shmona, the mayor is working to expel entrepreneurs and freeze the city’s present and future development, a group of entrepreneurs said.

 “The company has been active in Kiryat Shmona for over 27 years and although we have invested tens of millions of shekels in developing projects in the city, we have never been given the feeling of entrepreneurs being welcome," Real Estate group Y. B. Galor Investments said to Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern.

"Instead of cooperation and assistance from the municipality and its economic arm, they are putting spikes in our wheels," the Real Estate group added.

“In recent years the entrepreneurial company has had a particularly shaky experience with Mayor Stern... [doing] everything to harm the company and prevent the development of the Slilim Hula complex, which according to the master plan should be the highlight of Kiryat Shmona as a residential, commercial, employment and industrial complex.”

Y. B. Galor is currently filing a lawsuit in the District Court against the Kiryat Shmona Municipality’s economic wing to implement a compromise agreement signed 12 years ago to enable the construction of the largest project in the city of Kiryat Shmona.



Tags Galilee kiryat shmona investment
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by