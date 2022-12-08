Israel's Top Model - Introducing the "Model Home" at Port TLV Residence

There are top-level luxury hotels and there are ultra-lavish residences. And then there's the best of both worlds - a deluxe residential property combining boutique-hotel services at a level never experienced before.

"Super luxurious apartments, which hold their value better than others, are apartments in residential complexes with an integrated hotel", says Lee Ziv, VP of Marketing and Sales of Port TLV Residence. "The management company of the luxury hotel will always maintain the entire building, and the private residences will benefit from their meticulous service."

The pinnacle of this trend is definitely the Port TLV Residence - located just 50 meters from the Mediterranean shoreline at the entrance to the Tel Aviv port. The first two floors include an exclusive boutique hotel with 44 rooms, while the additional 6 floors consist of finely-designed apartments topped by two duplex penthouses with private pools and leisure decks on the 9th and 10th floors. Amenities offered to residents include round-the-clock room service, personalized fitness programs in a well-appointed gym, pool, sauna, synagogue, exclusive lobby and more. There is complete separation between the hotel and the residences, while owners can enjoy all of the hotel's services.

Credit - View ponit

Today Port TLV Residence has opened its Model Home on the 6th floor, fully furnished by "Poltrona Frau" - leader in top-end Made in Italy furniture and an ambassador of Italian excellence around the world. Founded in 1912, Poltrona Frau has a presence in over 100 countries and is in partnership with more than 200 top architects and designers from around the world.

This inspiring 3-room model apartment faces the sea, like all the other residences at Port TLV, and showcases a master bedroom with adjoining bathroom and a huge walk-in closet, an additional bedroom, a large living room, separate recreation/TV room, dining room, fully outfitted Bulthaup kitchen, and a 19sqm balcony overlooking the Mediterranean.

Poltrona Frau is world renowned for their handmade leather and wood furnishing, carefully chosen natural materials from which they create timeless pieces which express a universal yet intimate and personal elegance. "We chose Poltrona Frau for the model apartment because of their stunning yet livable designs", says Lee Ziv, and adds: "while the furnishing is for inspirational purposes - the model apartment can be purchased as is, if someone wishes."

(credit: Ilan Pivko Architects)

Port TLV - designed by top-notch architect Ilan Pivko - draws on the Cubist style that defines the Tel Aviv skyline. "A lasting design has to be meaningful – longevity is found in creating something classic, rather than following trends," said Pivko. Each floor features wrap-around recessed private terraces with mosaic-like façades that offer "brise soleil" protection, designed to reduce heat gain within the building by deflecting sunlight. “It’s essential to create a home that can transform your life. Port TLV offers a unique opportunity to live so close to the seafront and my design capitalizes on this,” Pivko added.

Port TLV is developed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies, specializing in the development, management and marketing of luxury residences. By choosing the finest locations, working with expert service providers and partnering with internationally renowned visionaries and designers, Hagag Brothers has become one of the leading and most influential real estate companies in Israel.