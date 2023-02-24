In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of jpost.com, Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, discussed the special features of Port TLV. “What makes Port TLV so unique,” she explained, “is its location. Port TLV is just 50 meters from the Mediterranean coast, is just a two-minute walk to the Hilton, 3 minutes from the Gordon marina, with Park Hayarkon close by.” Ziv added that the entire port area has recently been renovated and now includes top restaurants, exclusive fashion brands, and a farmer’s market on Fridays.

The first two floors of Port TLV will be a luxury boutique hotel, and eight floors above will be designated for residences. The beauty of this combination is that the residents will enjoy all the same services that the hotel guests will enjoy.

The architect of the Port TLV project is Ilan Pivko, an architect, urban planner, and designer with an international reputation. Pivko has designed many projects in Israel and abroad, and the developers were looking for someone who understood the international language of design. Pivko also designed the interior of the apartments and selected the materials.

Lee Ziv, VP Sales & Marketing, Port Tel-Aviv Residence (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ziv noted that the Port TLV project will have a fully furnished model apartment furnished by “Poltrona Frau,” the leader in luxury handmade Italian furniture from leather and wood.

The two-bedroom, 197-square-meter model apartment is on the sixth floor and includes a Bulthaup kitchen and a balcony overlooking the sea. It is available, including all the furniture, for NIS 21.5 million.

In addition, she added that there are two additional furnished apartments for sale – a third-floor 90 square meter apartment, designed by B&B Italia, with a Bulthaup kitchen that includes excellent views of the shoreline from the north and the city to the east for NIS 8.8 million, and a two-bedroom, 154 square meter apartment on the third floor overlooking the sea. It is furnished by B&B Italia, with a Bulthaup kitchen, and is available for NIS 15.4 million.

Port TLV, says Ziv, includes incredible amenities, both inside and out. Tenants will enjoy the hotel services, pool, gym, sauna and synagogue. There is a lobby for tenants and a lobby for the hotel, 24/7 security, doormen and concierge services. There is a complete separation between the hotel and the residences, while the tenants can enjoy all the hotel services.

An international restaurant will serve hotel guests and residents on the lobby floor. One will be able to order meals delivered to the apartment, and the concierge services will provide tenants with all their needs, including apartment cleaning, airport transportation, laundry and more..

The building is covered with a white screen, which provides light and shade at the push of a button, and includes an automatic parking lot.

The jewel of the Port TLV project, she says, are two 240-square-meter penthouses on the 9th and 10th floors. A private elevator takes you directly to the living room on the 9th floor. All rooms have a sea view, and a 226-square-meter balcony surrounds the living area. The 10th floor is a rooftop with a private pool overlooking the entire open landscape.