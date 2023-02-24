The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Lee Ziv talks up unique Port TLV project at Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit

“What makes Port TLV so unique is its prime location in Tel-Aviv", says Ziv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 01:18
Lee Ziv, VP Sales & Marketing, Port Tel-Aviv Residence and Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor Jpost.com (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Lee Ziv, VP Sales & Marketing, Port Tel-Aviv Residence and Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor Jpost.com
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of jpost.com, Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, discussed the special features of Port TLV. “What makes Port TLV so unique,” she explained, “is its location. Port TLV is just 50 meters from the Mediterranean coast, is just a two-minute walk to the Hilton, 3 minutes from the Gordon marina, with Park Hayarkon close by.” Ziv added that the entire port area has recently been renovated and now includes top restaurants, exclusive fashion brands, and a farmer’s market on Fridays.

The first two floors of Port TLV will be a luxury boutique hotel, and eight floors above will be designated for residences. The beauty of this combination is that the residents will enjoy all the same services that the hotel guests will enjoy.

The architect of the Port TLV project is Ilan Pivko, an architect, urban planner, and designer with an international reputation. Pivko has designed many projects in Israel and abroad, and the developers were looking for someone who understood the international language of design. Pivko also designed the interior of the apartments and selected the materials.

Lee Ziv, VP Sales & Marketing, Port Tel-Aviv Residence (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Lee Ziv, VP Sales & Marketing, Port Tel-Aviv Residence (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ziv noted that the Port TLV project will have a fully furnished model apartment furnished by “Poltrona Frau,” the leader in luxury handmade Italian furniture from leather and wood.

The two-bedroom, 197-square-meter model apartment is on the sixth floor and includes a Bulthaup kitchen and a balcony overlooking the sea. It is available, including all the furniture, for NIS 21.5 million. 

In addition, she added that there are two additional furnished apartments for sale –  a third-floor 90 square meter apartment, designed by B&B Italia, with a Bulthaup kitchen that includes excellent views of the shoreline from the north and the city to the east for NIS 8.8 million, and a two-bedroom, 154 square meter apartment on the third floor overlooking the sea. It is furnished by B&B Italia, with a Bulthaup kitchen, and is available for NIS 15.4 million.

Port TLV, says Ziv, includes incredible amenities, both inside and out. Tenants will enjoy the hotel services, pool, gym, sauna and synagogue. There is a lobby for tenants and a lobby for the hotel, 24/7 security, doormen and concierge services. There is a complete separation between the hotel and the residences, while the tenants can enjoy all the hotel services.     

An international restaurant will serve hotel guests and residents on the lobby floor. One will be able to order meals delivered to the apartment, and the concierge services will provide tenants with all their needs, including apartment cleaning, airport transportation, laundry and more..

The building is covered with a white screen, which provides light and shade at the push of a button, and includes an automatic parking lot. 

The jewel of the Port TLV project, she says, are two 240-square-meter penthouses on the 9th and 10th floors. A private elevator takes you directly to the living room on the 9th floor. All rooms have a sea view, and a 226-square-meter balcony surrounds the living area. The 10th floor is a rooftop with a private pool overlooking the entire open landscape.



Tags Tel Aviv hotel real estate housing in israel Women Leaders Summit 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by