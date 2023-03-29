The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli platform to connect investors with real estate companies worldwide

By LIOR NOVIK/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 17:29
Achieved is an AI platform that connects entrepreneurs, buyers and investors and enables them to manage real estate projects via a Document Center. 

This center can manage all of the developer's documents with one click and classify them according to individual requirements for investment accounts and the various investors.

The system lowers the commission incurred with bureaucratic procedures, manages project schedules, sends and uploads relevant data, clearing and payments. Also, the platform allows investors and real estate companies to manage all communication channels between them in one place, and its Big Data database enables companies to offer investors customized deals.

What can Achieved do?

CEO Nir Samocha explains that Achieved allows investors to receive a timeline on the platform where they can religiously follow the progress of their project. 

They can see expenses, future payments and profits without the need to contact investors directly and in their free time.

For investors, the system allows for broad statistics on the implementation of the projects and the various requests among their group of investors, advanced document management that classifies the documents to the right account with a click, and segmentation of data in such a way that will enable the marketing of the next project at a higher speed and in a more effective way.



Tags Israel international Artificial intelligence real estate
