4,000 Foreign workers hired instead of Palestinians - no going back

The employment of thousands of foreign construction and renovation workers has been approved to fill the void left by Palestinian workers. The Population Authority has permitted contractors to hire workers from different countries in response to the ongoing war and the ban on Palestinian workers entering Israel since October 7. This ban has halted construction and renovation work in the country.

In the upcoming allocation of foreign workers, 4,000 people will be assigned to the renovation industry and small contractors. Additionally, an Israeli workers' bank will be established to assist local workers and support the renovation contractors during this challenging period. This initiative has been welcomed by Eran Siev, Chairman of the Association of Renovation Contractors, who acknowledged the need for government support in the midst of the crisis.

Committee Chairman MK Eliyahu Rabivo (Likud) explained the decision, stating that "due to the security concerns and the citizens' long-term worries, it was necessary to replace Palestinian workers with foreign workers. The renovation contractors play a crucial role in Israel's construction market, and we must support them during these uncertain times. The past is behind us, and we must adapt to the new circumstances."

Rabivo's assistance has been appreciated by the renovation industry, which heavily relies on the state's support. According to Siev, without the help of the government, there will be no one to continue renovating Gaza after the war. He expressed gratitude to the trustees involved in promoting this initiative, including Rabivo; Einval Meshash, Head of the Foreign Workers Administration at the Population Authority; and authority head Eyal Siso.