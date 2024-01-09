"Prestige" is the name of the game

Wissotsky 6, transforming into an extraordinary residential project in Tel Aviv, offers a standard of wellness in an urban classic ambiance. It's about rejuvenation, modernity, exquisite design, and a prime location. This is living right in the center of it all.

Here's a chance to reside in the heart of Tel Aviv within an outstanding and exclusive project, centrally located with an aura of prestige. Everything is within a brief stroll – iconic cultural landmarks, the vibrant State Square flaunting its charming shops, lively cafes, and verdant spaces. Close to cozy gardens, the sprawling Yarkon Park and abundant communal areas, it offers leisure, recreation, and physical activities.

Embedded within the urban landscape, the new and surprising Wissotsky 6 seamlessly integrates an exceptionally luxurious architectural design.

Several prominent and esteemed companies in Israel, such as Acro Real Estate, Aviv Group, and LR Group, are scripting a new residential narrative.

In a classic tale of the esteemed residential district, they invite you to explore the Wissotsky 6 residential project, breathing a fresh vitality into the aged locale. Two new buildings, each soaring 15 stories high, envisioned by Bar-Orian Architects, hosting an array of exquisitely designed apartments in various sizes.

Occupancy is planned for the first quarter of 2025. The project offers 3/4-room apartments and a range of exclusive premium units. Wissotsky 6 (credit: Studio 84)

The Location

The narrative of the esteemed Tzameret residential neighborhood finds its origins somewhere in the 1950s when the city's most crucial cultural institutions were established: the Culture Hall (Heichal Hatarbut), the Land of Israel Museum, and the iconic cinemas.

During this period, fresh outline plans were drafted for the region east of the Ibn Gabirol axis, known as the "New North." Here, principles of the "Geddes Plan" were applied, including the block concept, reminiscent of the original blocks in the “Old North.”

This plan perpetuated the urban fabric's continuity, but with one significant change that made living in this neighborhood even more desirable: wider streets accommodating private cars that were crowding the city; altering plot sizes; and introducing new construction forms typical of the 1950s, giving rise to a distinct character different from the old city center and the north city.

Noticeable proof of the neighborhood's allure was the number of Israeli architects who planned elite residences during that era, choosing to build their homes here. Among them were Israeli architecture award recipients Arie Sharon and Benjamin Idelson, planners of Jerusalem's Knesset buildings and Tel Aviv's Culture Hall; Ze'ev Rechter and Israel Lotan, a partner in designing State Square (Kikar Hamedinah), along with various other influential Israeli figures who turned the neighborhood into a symbol of quality living.

The Project

Wissotsky 6, a design masterpiece blending meticulous architectural planning with contemporary and unique interior design, was founded on the principle of layers – The Art of Layers. Each element within the space complements the others while asserting its distinct presence, forging a dynamic and unparalleled ambiance.

The layers enveloping the lobby express the site's historical and memorial layers, intertwining modern, innovative design, preserving past elegance and lending depth to the space. This makes the project exceptional, setting elevated benchmarks for interior design, and harmonizing aesthetics to craft an exclusive living experience for the project's inhabitants. Wissotsky 6 (credit: Studio 84)

Wellness Zone

Wissotsky 6 places paramount importance on its residents' quality of life. Hence, a unique Wellness Zone has been meticulously designed on the residential floor, housing a fully-equipped fitness room.

The fitness room boasts a modern ambiance, as well as warm tones fostering an inviting and pleasant atmosphere, especially owing to the green wall reflecting from the English courtyard, which blurs the lines between outdoors and indoors.

The Wellness area has been meticulously planned and furnished at the utmost level to offer a multi-sensory experience, serving as an ideal space for relaxation and rejuvenation. It functions both as a relaxation haven, post-exercise/treatment area and a yoga studio.

Interior Architecture - Irma Ornstein

Irma Ornstein, proprietor of an architecture and interior design firm, is renowned for crafting interiors for top-tier residential properties. She is recognized as a leading interior designer who boasts an impressive portfolio both in Israel and globally.

Ornstein specializes in space design alongside unique product designs tailored impeccably to suit each property's structure and location, closely collaborating with a range of premium Italian brands to create distinctive details. Her aesthetic sensibilities and capacity to forge a unique language and precise living environment for each project confer exceptional added value to her clients.

Ornstein's firm has been active in the local and international market since 2002, providing planning and design services for premium properties in the luxury market. In addition to penthouses and luxury apartments, she offers interior design services for public spaces in commercial projects seeking alignment with the pinnacle of design.

The Developers

Acro Real Estate

Acro Real Estate stands tall as a leading developers company in Israel's real estate realm, specializing in erecting extensive projects in sought-after locales and then further enriching them. With extensive experience spanning many years, the company has initiated and constructed a diverse range of luxurious projects for residences, offices, commerce, and hotels. Acro is steered by a comprehensive professional team that has accompanied its success over the years.

Aviv Group

Aviv Group ranks among Israel's oldest, largest, and foremost construction companies. The group boasts extensive expertise in constructing projects for residences, commerce, public projects, and infrastructure both in Israel and worldwide. Since its establishment in 1963 by the late Moshe Aviv, the group has made an indelible mark on Israel's construction landscape, establishing itself as a contractor for projects of extensive scope and pioneering innovations, including Israel's second tallest tower: Moshe Aviv Tower, named after the legendary builder, who died not long before it was completed.

LR Group

Over the past three decades, LR Group has contributed to developing projects based on exporting technologies and models honed in Israel that foster sustainability and are tailored individually to meet regional needs. These projects have provided tools and professional training for the local population over the years, yielding commercial success and spurring economic and social development that reshapes the country across a wide spectrum of fields.

