Most lucrative real estate investment in Jerusalem

The most lucrative real estate investment is strategically situated at the western city entrance just seven minutes from Jerusalem, in Mevaseret Zion's newly established Magersa neighborhood.

ISA Group, renowned for its opulent living spaces, presents an unrivaled opportunity for luxurious living in Israel's capital. Surrounded by serene mountains, the Mitzpe Mevaseret (Mevaseret View) and Mitzpe Harim (Mountain View) projects redefine luxury with spacious apartments offering mesmerizing vistas of Jerusalem's landscape.

"When we understood the quality-of-life potential in the new neighborhood and the high demand it carries, we aimed our projects at the highest level to create a unique experience in the Jerusalem vicinity," ISA Group Vice President of Marketing Assaf Bovier says.

"A new neighborhood in Mevaseret Zion with developed infrastructure, an unparalleled scenic view, and our well-known standard of quality construction, planning, and luxurious specifications both in public spaces and within the apartments."

The most profitable real estate investment in the Jerusalem vicinity

"In the process of marketing the Mevaseret Zion projects, we've heard from buyers about the significant value they place on residing in a serene, verdant area near Jerusalem," Bovier explains. "We take pride in offering residences within such an environment that caters to those seeking a green, high-quality living space.

"Our focus includes facilitating development, ensuring accessibility to job hubs in the city, and providing homes in newly constructed residential projects," he says. "We're addressing the needs of residents exhausted by traffic and desiring an enhanced quality of life – and the Magersa neighborhood, just a short drive from the city, meets those needs." (credit: 3DVISION)

The project's unique aspects contribute to these benefits, notably due to its distinctive, low-rise construction style. Unlike the typical residential environments of single-story buildings and private houses around Jerusalem, our project offers a planned neighborhood without the density and congestion, ideal for those seeking city proximity combined with a tranquil residential setting. The Magersa neighborhood serves as the perfect solution.

The high quality of life in Mevaseret Zion owes itself to several key factors: its proximity to the city; the lush greenery that not only offers breathtaking views but also enhances the living standard; a community-oriented lifestyle supported by reliable infrastructure for education, leisure, and entertainment; and a well-developed transport network linking the neighborhood to the city. (credit: MAX KOVALSKY)

Based on May 2022 data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, Mevaseret Zion boasts a population of around 25,000 residents. It's a suburban haven offering a superior quality of life, with lower property tax rates compared to the city center and relatively more affordable apartment prices per square meter compared to Jerusalem.

Residents raise satisfaction indices regarding the neighborhood

Comparing our project's standards to the rejuvenating suburb's qualities, Bovier underscores that comprehending the potential quality of life within the neighborhood was a primary criterion in initiating, planning, and executing our projects.

"Our aim is to craft an experience that aligns with the unique ambiance of the revitalizing Jerusalem suburb," he says. "Our projects seamlessly blend into an area with robust infrastructure, allowing for the construction of spacious, well-ventilated residential buildings boasting unmatched mountain views. These details are woven into our construction standards, evident both in public spaces and within the apartments themselves."

ISA Group brings 25 years of real estate expertise to the table, boasting a portfolio of prestigious projects across Israel, including the luxury Jerusalem Estates in the Schneller Complex, the Ir Olam (City World) project in the Flour Mill Compound in Jerusalem, and a diverse range of real estate ventures countrywide.

For more information: ISA GROUP