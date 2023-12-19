The Parshkovsky Company is currently introducing a model penthouse in their boutique buildings located in the heart of the country. This exclusive project offers a unique sales promotion, allowing buyers to pay just NIS 299,000 at the signing stage, with the remaining balance due upon entering the penthouse.

Parshkovsky is launching its project in Ramla's new Neve Doron neighborhood and is hosting special sales days, during which two penthouses will be available for purchase under this special offer. The initial payment required during the closing phase is only NIS 299,000, with the rest of the payment to be transferred upon entering the new apartment.

The project features a range of penthouse apartments measuring 120-150 square meters, complete with balconies ranging from 30 to 40 square meters. Each penthouse includes two parking spaces and a storage room. Additionally, there are a limited number of 5-room apartments available for immediate occupancy.

Parshkovsky has constructed six boutique buildings in the new Neve Doron neighborhood, each consisting of just four floors. The buildings offer a variety of apartment options, including 3, 4, and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, and 5-room penthouses. These homes come with high-quality technical specifications and access to a tenants' club.

In total, Parshkovsky is building 24 buildings and 1,800 diverse housing units in the new Neve Doron neighborhood, ranging from 3 to 6 rooms, as well as garden apartments and penthouses. Additionally, the company is offering HOMEY, a long-term rental option, in three buildings with 241 units as part of the neighborhood.