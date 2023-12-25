Kiryat HaOmanim: Where art meets quality living

Nestled in the heart of East Rishon LeZion, Kiryat HaOmanim stands as a testament to community-focused living and elevated standards. This burgeoning neighborhood, undergoing continuous enhancements, embodies a lifestyle rich in quality and connectivity, set against the backdrop of a sprawling green park.

Developed by the esteemed Donitz-Elad Company, Kiryat HaOmanim is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with the addition of its seventh and eighth buildings, marking a monumental step in its evolution. Upon completion, this expansive neighborhood will comprise a total of 14 buildings, housing 1,386 residential units. The skyline will be graced by elegant towers, scaling heights of 25 to 30 floors, harmonizing with a lush green park spanning approximately 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres).

Those seeking a high-quality living experience will find residences offering premium features, including sun terraces, attached storage spaces, and underground parking across four floors. Complementing these unique amenities is an exquisitely designed lobby floor, showcasing forward-thinking architecture.

Kiryat HaOmanim stands as one of Israel's pioneering redevelopment projects, having already welcomed residents to 570 apartments across six buildings. However, what truly sets this community apart is its emphasis on fostering a sense of belonging. Vladimir Naida, project manager representing Elad-Donitz, affirms: "Unlike impersonal buildings where neighbors remain strangers, Kiryat HaOmanim cultivates a different reality."

"Here, residents forge meaningful connections, nurturing friendships that transcend mere proximity" he says. “Afternoons are filled with communal gatherings, jogging groups, and collaborative lectures within shared spaces. It's more than a neighborhood—it's a genuine community, a place people yearn to call home."

At the heart of this ethos is the project's chosen slogan, “Living Well is Art.” Beyond the convenience of nearby commercial hubs and parks, Kiryat HaOmanim embodies the essence of a connected lifestyle. A community garden, playground, and a dedicated residents' club stand testament to this commitment, serving as venues for celebrations, workshops, and sports activities uniting the neighborhood.

Collaborating with the municipality, green spaces and playgrounds have been thoughtfully integrated between buildings, enriching the lives of residents and families. Moreover, residents actively participate in planning and nurturing these green areas, contributing to a verdant ambiance.

Distinguished as the sole modern construction in the eastern precinct, Kiryat HaOmanim welcomes individuals from diverse demographics. With offerings ranging from three- to five-room units, the neighborhood caters to families, young couples, home enthusiasts, and investors alike.

The alliance of Donitz and Elad, renowned real estate pioneers with decades of collective experience, underscores a commitment to excellence. Their legacy spans thousands of residences nationwide, characterized by unparalleled standards and a dedication to holistic community development, fostering a vibrant and inclusive living experience.

Today, the group has over 12,000 housing units in planning and execution in about 20 different projects, along with over 50,000 square meters intended for offices, employment and commerce, and about 39,000 square meters intended for agricultural use in sought-after areas. The projects are located in prominent in-demand areas: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramat Hasharon, Givatayim, Rishon LeZion, Haifa, Or Yehuda, Hod Hasharon, Ashdod, and Givat Shmuel.

For more information: Donitz-Elad

Email: victorb@dunietz.co.il

Phone number: +972-054-3100111 or *5131