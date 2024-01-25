Effi Capital: Transforming real estate into inspired living spaces

Seeking a blend of community, national values, and exceptional living standards in Israel? Enter the realm of mini-cities, colossal complexes, and a benchmark-setting construction standard.

Effi Capital, a thriving public real estate company, shapes more than just structures. Infused with ideological motives, the company aims to foster love, tolerance, and unity, creating spaces that resonate with a profound sense of belonging.

Buying an apartment marks a monumental life step, often influenced by pivotal factors like location, community, and the credibility of the developer. Effi Capital Real Estate is the best answer to these factors, excelling in constructing expansive complexes housing hundreds to thousands of units, championing community bonds, societal integration, and boasting prime locations.

Their primary focus: Superior construction standards and fostering genuine relationships with consumers, epitomized by their signature term "Epi Extra" — where you receive above and beyond the expected standards in specifications, services, and quality.

"Our vision involves extensive nationwide expansion, particularly emphasizing residential complex developments over individual projects," highlighted chairman and CEO Effi Shkedi.

Their reach spans from Achziv's coastal beauty to new districts in Ashkelon and Ofakim, locales in Tel Aviv, the lowlands of Lod and Ramle, as well as ultra-Orthodox communities in Beit Shemesh and Elad, including significant projects in Jerusalem.

Across this diverse landscape, Effi Capital offers an array of projects catering to various sectors and budgets, from affordable to luxurious.

Presently, the company leads approximately 8,000 residential unit initiatives, managing 180,000 square meters of lucrative real estate, with over 3,300 units already occupied nationwide.

Here are select projects by Effi Capital for Jews around the world seeking their home in Israel:

The Achziv residential tower near Nahariya offers an unparalleled blend of a nature reserve and stunning sea views. Its prime location near the beach and within walking distance of the nature reserve, combined with its accessibility to Nahariya, sets it apart. This unique positioning adds value for buyers seeking a higher quality of life. The project focuses on providing a holistic residential experience, boasting modern architectural design, luxurious amenities, accessibility, and a seamless connection to nature. Advertisement

It comprises approximately 400 housing units, featuring a diverse mix of residences. The most desirable apartments are predominantly situated on the higher floors, facing westward, affording buyers breathtaking vistas overlooking the sea and Rosh Hanikra.

The verdant district of Nofei Ben Shemen in Lod is an 850-dunam scenic enclave nestled near Ben Shemen Park, where the Gezer and Ayalon streams converge. This locale boasts a proximity to major metropolitan areas, tech hubs, educational institutions, hospitals, and recreational sites at the heart of the country.

With sweeping vistas of wooded hills, enveloped by lush boulevards and public gardens, it will be encircled by Nahalim Park. This expansive park along Nahal Gezer's route will span 180 dunams, offering urban nature; diverse sports facilities; winding pathways for pedestrians and cyclists; an open-air amphitheater; and a stunning ecological lake. It provides excellent transport links to Highway 1, Highway 6, Highway 443, Highway 431, Ayalon Highway, and more.

The ongoing construction involves a mixed-use complex with 486 housing units. Phase one features a 20-story tower housing 190 units, coupled with 5- and 8-story buildings. The subsequent phase will introduce 297 units in a 27-story tower and two 16-story towers, showcasing an assortment of residences from garden apartments to mini-penthouses, penthouses, and 3-5-room apartments. The verdant district of Nofei Ben Shemen in Lod. (credit: Totem 3D animation)

Ramatayim, situated between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Beit Shemesh, stands as a new neighborhood tailored for the ultra-Orthodox community. Envisioned to harmonize urban fervor with the tranquility of nature, it embraces green spaces and a distinctive panorama of the Judean Mountains. This blending of ancient echoes with modern design is Effi Capital's testament to architectural finesse. The area will seamlessly connect to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv's bustling centers through transportation.

The ongoing Phase 1 is currently unfolding with 10 buildings, spanning 9-10 stories and housing 335 apartments, featuring a diverse range from 3-6 room apartments to garden apartments, mini-penthouses, and penthouses. Phase 2 will see the addition of six more buildings, all crafted with a contemporary architectural blueprint. Ramatayim (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Elad, a burgeoning city catering to the ultra-Orthodox community, is an ideal haven for young families. This city's rapid development has made it a coveted destination within the ultra-Orthodox sector, meeting the demand from couples and families seeking homes.

Currently underway are two projects featuring 269 housing units, complemented by commercial spaces on the ground floor. These new developments promise a versatile array of apartments tailored for the ultra-Orthodox populace.

Discover Givat Bereshit, Jerusalem, an enchanting future neighborhood nestled in Jerusalem's southern region, between the Talpiot neighborhood and Gilo, bordering the mountains. Effi Capital is set to develop most of this vibrant neighborhood, encompassing 693 housing units of various sizes, ensuring a diverse range of accommodations from 3-bedroom apartments to 7-bedroom residences, along with exclusive penthouses and garden apartments. The pre-sale phase is about to start, offering an opportunity for prospective buyers to secure their dream home. (credit: Totem 3D animation)

Purchasing an apartment from Effi includes extra perks at no additional cost – think elevated style and superior quality. From top-tier waterproofing to sophisticated entrance lobbies; multi-functional tenant clubs; ample additional parking; and more, every detail is encompassed within the package, covered by a comprehensive warranty.

Effi Capital Real Estate operates as more than just a public company; it's a commitment to enriching lives. Their ethos centers on constructing not merely structures but the framework for people's lives in Israel. Every project is meticulously planned and constructed with unwavering dedication, ensuring that every detail, whether large or small, is meticulously executed.

