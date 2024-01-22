Association invests NIS 6 million to build home for disabled graduates

The "Line for Life" Association, dedicated to supporting individuals with complex disabilities and rare syndromes, has announced the completion of a new home for its graduates. Situated in Kibbutz HaGoshrim, the 400 m.sq. house was built with an investment of around NIS 6 million.

Originally planned to be occupied after the holidays, the house faced a delay due to the war in the North. Recently discharged soldiers who served on the northern border were temporarily accommodated there.

The house comprises of six suites specially designed for the association's graduates. Initially, it will house eight individuals aged 21 and over, who will integrate into the local community, study at Tel Hai College, and work in the surrounding communities.

Equipped with an accessible elevator and tailored to meet the needs of disabled graduates, the house aims to facilitate their integration into community activities. However, the delay in occupying the house due to the ongoing war has also resulted in a delay in receiving recognition from the Ministry of Welfare. Consequently, the association is actively working towards obtaining this recognition as soon as possible.