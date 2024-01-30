Visitors entering the lively Tel Aviv Port can't miss the impressive new building just 160 feet (50 meters) from the Mediterranean shoreline. The luxurious Port TLV Residence developed by Hagag Brothers, who have created dozens of projects in prime locations, is in the advanced finishing stages and is planned to be fully occupied by the end of 2024.

The prestigious ten-story residential project was designed by Ilan Pivko, internationally known architect, urban planner, and designer. Pivko based the project on the cubist style that defines the Tel Aviv skyline. Each floor includes wrap-around balconies with "brise soleil" facades designed to reduce heat inside the building by deflecting sunlight. (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Construction was approved before the new regulations in Israel took effect, which prohibit construction within 985 feet (300 meters) of the coastline. The proximity of Port TLV Residence to the beach is a significant advantage for apartment owners, in addition to the high standards of planning, construction, and design.

Located in the heart of the lively Port District area, with its restaurants, cafés, bars, cultural events, a farmers’ market and leading fashion stores, Port TLV Residence is close to everything. Major Tel Aviv attractions - like the Gordon Marina, the beach promenade and Yarkon Park, the largest urban park in Tel Aviv - are easily accessible from Port TLV Residence, and the Port District is always humming with activity.

Final apartments are still available, beginning with 1-bedroom 818sqf (76sqm) apartments with 140sqf (13sqm) balconies priced at NIS 7.6 million, to 3-bedroom, 1937sqf (180sqm) apartments with 312sqf (29sqm) balconies for NIS 21 million. In addition, two incredible 2626sqf (244sqm) duplex penthouses are also available. Each penthouse includes a 2433sqf (226sqm) balcony, plus private infinity pools on the 9th and 10th floors. The living area is on the ninth floor, and the tenth floor includes the infinity pool and rooftop for recreation and entertainment. Each penthouse is priced at NIS 64 million. (credit: VIEWPOINT)

A 44-room boutique hotel take up the first two floors of the building, and the opulent private residences are located on the remaining eight floors. Luxury hotel services offered to tenants feature a fully equipped gym, pool, sauna, synagogue, exclusive lobby with 24/7 security, doorman service, and more. The hotel’s management company manages the entire building in order to maintain the highest level of service for both residents and hotel guests. There is a complete separation between the hotel and the residences, while Port TLV residents can enjoy all the hotel’s services.

According to Lee Ziv, VP of Marketing and Sales of Port TLV Residence, “The project is in a central and unique location. The property is an architectural gem on the Tel Aviv skyline, and will retain its high value, expressing a winning combination of location, architecture, and design. Living in Port TLV is a dream come true.”

Ziv added, “At this time, more Jewish investors from around the world are showing interest in purchasing property in Israel. The luxury apartments at Port TLV Residence are an amazing investment opportunity for living and vacationing. In addition, Port TLV Residence offers several pre-designed model apartments that include furniture and electrical appliances from international Italian brands. This follows the prevailing international trend of purchasing pre-designed fully furnished apartments.” (credit: VIEWPOINT)

All apartments at Port TLV Residence are of an exceptionally high level of finish and feature Bulthaup kitchens, Sub-Zero refrigerators, and light fixtures.Three model apartments have been designed with the prestigious Poltrona Frau and B&B Italia brands - which is great news for lovers of Italian design. Poltrona Frau is a leading company in Italian-made furniture at the highest level and is known for its handmade leather and wood furniture and the use of natural materials. B&B Italia creates innovative design furniture and is recognized as one of the leading design companies in the world. The company is renowned for its careful selection of materials and commitment to quality, sustainability, and raw materials from Italy. Advertisement

On the 6th floor there is a 2bedroom, 1916sqf (178sqm) model apartment designed with the Poltrona Frau brand, with a master bedroom that includes an ensuite bathroom and a huge closet, a second bedroom, a large living room, a separate entertainment/TV room, a dining area, an amazing Bulthaup kitchen and a 204sqf (19sqm) balcony overlooking the Mediterranean. The price of this model apartment is NIS 21.5 million, including all furnishings.

The other two model apartments, designed in the B&B Italia brand, are on the third floor. The first, a 2-bedroom, 1496sqf (139sqm) apartment with a 161sqf (15sqm) balcony, features a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom, a dining room, and a Bulthaup kitchen. The price is NIS 15.49 million, including all furnishings.The other is a 1-bedroom apartment, 850sqf (79sqm) large with a 118sqf (11sqm) balcony facing north and east. It features a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a dining room, and a Bulthaup kitchen. The price of this model apartment is NIS 8.87 million, including all furnishings. (credit: Ilan Pivko Architects)

​Port TLV Residence is the flagship project of the Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies specializing in the development, management, and marketing of luxury residences. Their ability to select the best locations, work with expert service providers, and collaborate with renowned visionaries and internationally-known designers have made the Hagag Brothers one of Israel’s most influential real estate companies.