New Commercial center planned at Eshkol Regional Council entrance

Public Tender sans Minimum Price: The Israel Land Authority is launching an online tender for lease rights to commerce plot 200, situated at Eshkol Regional Council. This plot, subject to the tender, is earmarked for commerce within a broader plan encompassing a commercial hub, structures, and public amenities at Eshkol's entry point, spanning almost six hectares.

This marks the inception of a fresh marketing endeavor within the new complex, inclusive of spaces for public institutions (around 0.7 hectares), commercial ventures, and offices (about 2.7 h), alongside road infrastructure (roughly 2 hectares). Falling under plan 6/186/03/51, designated for commerce, the tender's specifics will be detailed in the tender booklet.

Besides land payment, the tender winner shall assume development expenses as per Eshkol Regional Council's bylaws.

The developer will plan, build, and hand over the area to the council

The tender winner, per Government Decision 2017, Section 46A, will undertake planning, construction, and delivery of a 3,000-square meter building or buildings exclusively for the council's use. It's noteworthy that this responsibility solely lies with the entrepreneur, with no conferred construction rights.

Upon completion, this area shall be deducted from the plot's total and directly transferred to the council, detailed in the tender booklet. The proposal submission deadline is 27/05/2024, by noon. Bidders must stay abreast of any tender changes via Israel Land Authority's website until closure. Participation mandates prior registration on the "Available Government" website.