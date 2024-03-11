Global investors backing Negev, including Bedouin agriculture

The LR Group stands as a prominent player in advanced agriculture on a global scale. Founded by Israeli Air Force veterans, it operates in struggling regions worldwide. While historically rooted in Israel, its activities now extend far beyond.

Recently, a delegation, including ownership representatives, toured Bedouin agriculture in the Negev. Their objective? To explore investment opportunities for advancing Bedouin farming practices.

Their vision involves establishing an advanced agricultural demonstration farm within Bedouin communities. This initiative aims to enhance sheep rearing, cultivate field crops, and harness solar energy. Such efforts are poised to catalyze economic shifts, blending professional expertise with traditional farming methods.

A significant segment of Bedouin society revolves around agriculture, with sheep herding and seasonal crop cultivation at its core. Against this backdrop, the prospect of substantial economic development looms large.

As part of this strategic review, the LR Group collaborates with the Reifman Institute for Negev Development and Dr. Mazen Abu Siam, an esteemed authority on Bedouin agriculture.

Hagai Reznik, the institute’s head, notes the increasing interest of business groups in Negev investments. He emphasizes the transformative potential of uplifting Bedouin society, underscoring its pivotal role in the region's development.

Reznik also alludes to ongoing efforts, including the formulation of the "Reifman Law," aimed at addressing land management, governance, education, and economic development, including advanced agriculture. He envisions these endeavors as pivotal in reshaping the Negev's trajectory in the coming decade.