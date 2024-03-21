17 new evacuation-construction complexes announced, mostly in Gush Dan

The Government's Urban Renewal Authority disclosed on Tuesday that 17 evacuation-construction (pinui-binui) complexes were proclaimed as such by the Authority's CEO under the "Taxation Route," designed for complexes initiated by private developers. These complexes entail 1,401 existing housing units slated for demolition and replacement with 5,386 new units.

Designating a complex as an eviction-construction complex gives the developer crucial tax benefits mandated by law, which are indispensable for project actualization. Additionally, the developer becomes subject to provisions outlined in the law concerning "reluctant tenants."

The announcement comes at an advanced project stage, post objections submitted to the approving planning institution, and upon the developer's completion of eviction-construction agreements with at least 67% of apartment owners in the project, signifying high project maturity levels for execution.

Per a legislative amendment passed in 2021, the CEO of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal is now the authorized entity for declaring construction evacuation complexes, a responsibility formerly held by the Minister of Construction and Housing, thus streamlining the process.

Details of the Announced Complexes:

- Ashkenazi Ha-Aztmaut Complex - Yehud Monson: Situated in the Neve Oved neighborhood, amidst Ashkenazi, Weizman, and Derech Ha-Aztmaut streets, this complex comprises 114 housing units slated for demolition, to be replaced by 444 new units. Aura Ltd. serves as the developer.

- King Shlomo Complex - Haifa: Nestled in the Neve David neighborhood, between Esther HaMalka and Shlomo HaMelech streets, this complex entails 38 housing units marked for demolition, to be supplanted by 236 new units. This announcement supplements the previously announced 111 housing units in the complex. Azorim Benim (1965) Ltd. spearheads the development.

- Sheshat Hayim Complex - Kfar Saba: Located in the Oved Ben Zion neighborhood, bounded by Pardes, Sheshat Hayim, and Geulah streets, this complex involves housing units, 48 of which are to be razed to make way for 157 new units. Y.N.V.B. Construction and Development Ltd. is the developer.

- Independence Complex - Or Yehuda: Positioned in the Kiryat Giora neighborhood, amid Semat BeMaale and Ha-Aztmaut streets, this complex encompasses 32 housing units slated for demolition, to be replaced by 186 new units. A. Dori Ltd. leads the project.

- Appleton Isaac Complex - Tel Aviv-Yafo: Situated in the Neve Golan neighborhood, encompassing Socrates, Aristotle, and Isaac Harif streets, this complex comprises 96 housing units destined for demolition, to be substituted with 223 new units. C.P. is the developer.

- Shalom Ash Complex - Petah Tikva: Located in the Neve Gan neighborhood, spanning Shalom Ash and Ze'ev Orlov streets, this complex entails 14 housing units set for demolition, to be replaced by 150 new units. This announcement complements the previously announced 72 housing units. YH Dimari Construction and Development Ltd. and Ofir Urban Renewal Group Ltd. jointly undertake the project.

- Yaakov Krol Complex - Petah Tikva: Situated in the Lev Mosheva neighborhood, bordered by Yaakov Krol, Rupin, and Jabotinsky streets, this complex comprises 96 housing units marked for demolition, to be supplanted by 376 new units. Smart Real Estate Ltd. leads the development.

- Yad Eliezer Complex - Nes Ziona: Located in the Yad Eliezer neighborhood, amid Shaul Hamelech, Eli Cohen, and Margolin streets, this complex features 8 housing units set for demolition, to be substituted with 28 new units. Reuven Sargo, Chevera Labinin Ltd., undertakes the project.

- Shimoni HaTkufa Complex - Jerusalem: Positioned in the Givat HaVradim neighborhood, bounded by HaTkufa, Shimoni, and Rabbi Herzog streets, this complex involves 31 housing units slated for demolition, to be replaced by 122 new units. Lavi Beshimoni Ltd. leads the development.

- Histadrut Complex 143/145 - Holon: Situated in the Rasko neighborhood, amid Hagfen, Geulim, and Histadrut streets, this complex comprises 38 housing units destined for demolition, to be substituted with 136 new units. Behari Soho Holon Ltd. is the developer.

- HaOmanim Complex - Rishon Lezion: Nestled in the Revivim neighborhood, between Gush Etzion, Atarot, and David Eliezer streets, this complex features 8 housing units slated for demolition, to be replaced with 40 new units. Donitz Kiryat Ha'Amani Ltd. leads the project.

- Israel Frankel Complex - Ramla: Positioned in the Mishkent neighborhood, amidst Rambam and Israel Frankel streets, this complex comprises 54 residential units and 11 commercial units marked for demolition, to be substituted with 297 new residential units and 1,150 square meters for commercial use. Evacuation-construction Ramla Ltd. spearheads the development.

- Arber Complex - Tel Aviv: Situated in the Neve Ofer neighborhood, amid Uriel Yaakovov and Menachem Arber streets, this complex features 112 housing units destined for demolition, to be replaced by 317 new units. Gabai Developers Group Ltd. undertakes the project.

- 60-64 Maapilei Egoz Complex - Tel Aviv: This mixed complex will undergo partial demolition, construction, strengthening, and thickening, and is situated in the Neve Chen neighborhood, between Pilots Road and Maapilei Egoz streets. There are 56 housing units, to be replaced with 157 new units. City People Projects Ltd. is the developer.

- Amishav Derech HaShalom Complex - Tel Aviv: Located in the Ramat Taysisim neighborhood, between Amishav, HaVaak, and Derech HaShalom streets, this complex features 96 housing units marked for demolition, to be replaced with 287 new units. Eshdar Einav Amishav Ltd. spearheads the development.

- Zalman Shneor Complex - Netanya: Positioned in the Givat Irosim neighborhood, amid Rotem and Zalman Shneor streets, this complex comprises 168 housing units destined for demolition, to be replaced with 672 new units. Shapir Residential and Building Ltd. undertakes the project.

- Ben Zvi Complex - Netanya: Situated in the Neot Shaked neighborhood, amid Shmorek, Greenboim, and Ben Zvi streets, this complex features 392 housing units marked for demolition, to be replaced with 1,558 new units. Aura Israel Ltd. leads the