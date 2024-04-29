Israel's first urban renewal plan under Shaked Alternative approved

For the first time in Israel, the local planning and construction committee has approved the deposit of an urban renewal plan for demolition and construction (Pinui uBinui) in the Afridar neighborhood as part of the "Shaked Alternative." This includes the possibility of parallel licensing, where the construction permit will be approved simultaneously with the plan. It's the first program of its kind in Israel under the Shaked Alternative.

The Engineering Administration of the Authority states that the Shaked alternative for urban renewal was created to respond to Tama 38 where it couldn't be implemented. The need to strengthen old buildings, including those not subject to construction evacuation, led to the "Shaked Alternative."

The Shaked alternative allows for the two existing strengthening routes under TMA 38: a demolition and construction route (Tama 38/2), and a strengthening route for existing buildings through thickening and additional construction if deemed preferable by the committee. Additionally, each local committee has the authority to approve plans within its scope.

Construction rights can be increased for buildings requiring reinforcement, allowing up to 400% of the existing construction scope on the lot, and up to 500% for new buildings. Moreover, managing planning and licensing processes concurrently, as customary in regular planning, significantly improves the efficiency of planning and construction procedures.

According to these regulations, the permit application is advanced together with the plan. A discussion on the approval of the application for a permit under the plan takes place at the time of the discussion on the plan's approval. Additionally, the regulations defined a dedicated information file for a program for rapid licensing in order to create planning certainty at as early stages as possible.

"This plan, which is the first in Israel for urban renewal as part of the Shaked Alternative, is real, significant, and important news for the city of Ashkelon to implement protection solutions for the well-being of the residents," Mayor Tomer Glam said.

"The municipality of Ashkelon will continue to act in an innovative and groundbreaking manner in the field of urban renewal to promote as many plans as possible, which will help in reducing the protection gaps in the old neighborhoods and renewing the living environment of the old residents of the city."

Mirei Altit, in charge of engineering administration, said, "I welcome the approval of the deposit plan as part of the authority's policy and its head to promote urban renewal ventures and projects and this time, through a Shaked Alternative. The very fact that we are pioneers in the implementation of this alternative expresses fundamentally the importance we see in the field as a response to reducing the protection gaps in the old neighborhoods."