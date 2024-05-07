Israel already employing 28,000 Palestinians; Renovation sector in crisis

An anonymous survey by the Renovation Contractors Association among 180 contractors indicates that 20% rehired their former Palestinian workers to work after Passover.

Presently, Israel bars Palestinian entry but continues to renew their work permits. Consequently, workers possess valid permits but are prohibited from employment due to the absence of entry permits for workers from the territories in the renovations sector.

Eran Siev, Chair of the Renovation Contractors Association, states, "Israel already permits 28,000 Palestinians to work legally: 8,000 in Judea and Samaria, 10,000 in essential factories, and 8,000 in isolated industrial areas."

He questions the disparity, asking why the government neglects the collapsing renovation industry, which increasingly serves only the wealthy. Siev criticizes the government's failure to support the sector, resulting in a 30% price hike due to labor shortages.