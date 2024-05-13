Evacuees' return to the South: Hundreds of apartments approved in quick procedure

The National Planning and Construction Council, on Tuesday, May 7, recommended to the Interior minister an exemption from a plan and permit for constructing up to 300 housing units for Kibbutz Kfar Gaza evacuees in Kibbutz Ruchama. This decision follows a request from the Takuma administration. Notably, Kfar Gaza suffered significant damage during the October events.

Currently, the Kfar Gaza community resides mainly in Kibbutz Shafiim, necessitating prompt establishment of residential complexes in Kibbutz Ruhama to ensure access to essential services.

The proposed solution comprises three complexes: two temporary neighborhoods with the potential for 300 housing units and supporting infrastructure, a temporary western neighborhood with 48 housing units and in renovation including protected spaces, and an eastern neighborhood with 207 housing units, potentially transitioning into a permanent neighborhood.

Work will be done by the Construction and Housing Ministry

Section 266f of the Planning and Construction Law of 1965, enacted as part of a temporary order during the "Iron Swords" Gaza War, authorizes the Interior minister, in consultation with the National Council, to decree exemptions from permits or plans for the establishment of complexes serving residents evacuated due to special security situations, provided that specific conditions are met. Its aim is to expedite the establishment of residential complexes for evacuees, including housing units and ancillary buildings, ensuring swift response.

Since the onset of the war, the council has issued numerous orders to accelerate the construction of residential complexes for communities affected on October 7, ensuring essential services provision.

"This is another step in a series of initiatives that the National Council is advancing, on tight schedules, for evacuees from neighboring settlements," according to Rabbi Natan Alnatan, chairman of the National Council for Planning and Construction.

"The council remains committed to offering solutions and overcoming hurdles in planning and construction related to the war. I hope that providing housing solutions for the Gaza evacuees will assist them during this challenging period as they return home."

Planning Administration Director-General Rafi Elmaliah stated: "The decision to construct residential complexes for Kfar Gaza evacuees in Kibbutz Ruhama will enable the community to access services and resume schooling in Shaar HaNegev Regional Council schools, which they vacated since the conflict's onset. I hope they can soon return to their homes in Kfar Gaza."