Registration opening soon for discount apartment lottery

The Construction and Housing Ministry, in collaboration with the Israel Land Authority (ILA), has announced that registration for the upcoming discount apartment lottery will kick off shortly after Lag Ba'omer.

Starting on Monday, May 27, individuals can register for the lottery until Monday, June 17. Around 4,000 housing units will be up for grabs across the country, including cities like Migdal Ha'Emek, Elad, Dimona, Kiryat Gat, and more.

Active reservists will receive a 20% priority in the lottery, as decided by the Israel Lands Council chaired by Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf.

Who is eligible and how do you register?

Those eligible to register for the lottery are homeless individuals with valid eligibility approval. As in previous lotteries, eligible individuals can register for up to three cities, and for all lotteries in these cities. Also, when you register for the lottery during the registration period has no significance as far as your chances to win.

Note: The ministry emphasizes that the option to issue eligibility approvals is currently open and will close on Thursday, May 30, three days after the lottery opens. After that, approvals will not be issued until the registration for the lottery is closed. Access approvals for registration can be obtained online without physically visiting branches.

The issuance process is carried out at the digital branches of registration companies Alonim, Milgam, and Amidar. The cost of obtaining an eligibility approval is NIS 240. The issuance process takes up to 10 days, and the approval is valid for one year and must be renewed before it expires.

To contact the registration companies:

• Alonim (Mgroup company): 2850*

• Milgam: 6078*

• Amidar: 6266*

"In the coming year, we will raffle off thousands of additional housing units."

"I am delighted and honored to announce that following Lag Ba'omer, registration will commence for a new lottery under the 'Discount Apartment' program," Goldknopf said. "For the first time, 20% priority will be granted to reservists, enabling them to acquire an apartment at a substantial discount from the state, laying the foundation for their family's future.

"This decision, approved by the ILA Council, marks a significant step in our efforts to provide housing solutions for young families across Israel. Later this year, we will [offer] thousands of more units through these lotteries."

Ministry Director-General Yehuda Morgenstern affirmed: "As pledged, after Lag Ba'omer, we will construct approximately 4,000 housing units to address the housing shortage in Israel. The forthcoming lottery is a direct continuation of the comprehensive measures we are implementing to meet the escalating housing demands.

"By injecting over a billion shekels to expedite real estate, advance projects and overcome obstacles, we are working diligently to deliver tangible results," he said. "I urge all eligible participants to obtain their eligibility certificates promptly and register for the lottery without delay."

ILA Director-General Yankee Quint said: "Despite the challenges posed by the current circumstances, we remain committed to accelerating efforts to provide housing solutions for Israel's residents.

"Immediately following Lag Ba'omer, lotteries will once again open for the 'discount apartment' program, offering thousands of eligible young families and individuals substantial discounts and the opportunity to secure their own homes in various cities and towns."