Filling in the gaps: How many foreign workers landed in Israel last week?

The Population and Immigration Authority announced that during the past week, about 2,000 foreign workers landed in Israel to work in the construction industry. The vast majority of these workers are from India, with about 50 coming from Sri Lanka. This effort is part of a consistent push to address the severe shortage of labor in the construction sector since the outbreak of the Iron Swords Gaza War.

According to the authority, the arrival of these workers is the result of long-term efforts by the Foreign Workers Administration, led by Moshe Nakash. The administration includes the Division for Bilateral Agreements, the Building Division, and the Service Division for Employers, all within the Population and Immigration Authority. The workers are coming under bilateral agreements with the governments of India and Sri Lanka.

Eyal Siso, Director General of the authority, stated, "The arrival of the workers today is a very significant milestone for promoting solutions for the construction industry in Israel. These solutions are the result of hard work by the Foreign Workers Administration and cooperation with various government ministries. We will continue to promote solutions in the coming weeks as well."