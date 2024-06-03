Ready? Registration open for discounted apartment raffle

The Ministry of Construction and Housing, alongside the Israel Lands Authority, has announced the commencement of registration for the discounted apartment lottery on May 27th. Registration will run until Monday, July 8th, at midnight. It's essential to note that eligibility certificates can be obtained until June 17, 2024.

In this seventh iteration of the discounted apartment lottery, tens of thousands of young couples will vie for 4,633 housing units across 19 localities nationwide, including Migdal HaEmek, Bnei Ayish, Elad, Rishon LeZion, Dimona, Kiryat Gat, and more. Notably, this round introduces apartments in Iksal, Efrata, Bat Yam, Deir al-Assad, and Zur Hadassah for the first time.

Over 1,000 apartments, nearly a quarter of the total, are concentrated in Elad and Rekhasim, highlighting a significant focus on the ultra-Orthodox community. Additionally, a groundbreaking decision grants 20% priority to active reservists, marking the first time such a provision has been made in the lottery.

Who is eligible and how do you register?

Those eligible to register for the lottery include homeless individuals with a valid eligibility certificate. As in previous lotteries, eligible participants can register for three cities and all the lotteries therein. Additionally, the registration date during the registration period is not crucial.

Certificates of eligibility for registration can be obtained online without the need to visit physical branches. The issuance process is conducted in the digital branches of registration companies: Alonim, Milgam, and Amidar. The cost of obtaining the eligibility certificate is NIS 240, with a processing time of up to 10 days. Approval is valid for one year and must be renewed before expiration.

To contact the registration companies:

• Alonim (Mgroup notebook): 2850*

• Milgam: 6078*

• Amidar: 6266* Advertisement

"Later this year we will build thousands of additional housing units."

Yitzhak Goldknopf, Minister of Construction and Housing: "Immediately after Lag BaOmer, we will open registration for the new lottery for a 'discount apartment.' And for the first time in conducting the lottery, a 20% priority will be given to reservists, a decision that I initiated and brought to the approval of the ILA Council. In the upcoming lottery, apartments are offered all over the country, for example in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Migdal Hamek, Dimona, Bat Yam, Elad, Rekhasim, Beit Shan, and more. Later this year there will be thousands more apartments in the lottery."

Yehuda Morgenstern, CEO of the Ministry of Construction and Housing: "The purchase of [a family's] first home provides stability and security, which we promote for all Israeli citizens in a variety of ways and in different environments all the time, and now also with a special emphasis on the reserve servants. The expansion of the cities where the apartments will be offered is also intended to produce appropriate solutions for a variety of populations and increase public resilience. I call on all those eligible to register for the lottery and exercise their eligibility."

Yankee Quint, manager of ILA: "We continue the discount programs and the variety of benefits in affordable housing solutions for families and young people in a nationwide retirement. We will continue to provide housing solutions and land allocation according to the needs of the population and the government's goals. The benefit for active reserve servants is an important and significant statement by the state and the government towards the servants and their families."