100% Israeli: Which local company launched a logistics center in the US?

Interdel, part of the Allalouf Group, is opening a new logistics center in New Jersey. This is the first Israeli shipping company to establish a forward warehouse in the US of this type. The logistics warehouse will provide a response to both importers and exporters who wish to store available inventory in the US and manage it themselves. The strategic location, near the seaport and Newark Airport, is a significant advantage in handling the cargo passing through them.

The center, which covers an area of 4,200 square meters, is equipped with the technological innovations necessary for modern trade. In addition to container stacking and loading, general warehousing and distribution, the center has been adapted to the demands of the ever-expanding e-commerce sector.

This center complements Interdel's existing logistics solutions in the New York area, adding to the company's warehouses near JFK Airport in Jamaica, Queens.

Interdel G.T. Ltd. (1986), part of the Allalouf Group that specializes in air and sea shipping, opened its offices in New York in 2002 and has since been a major player in trade between the US and Israel.