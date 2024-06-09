Horror: 20,000 people live in this dystopian building and never leave

20,000 Chinese Are Not Wrong? A huge mixed-use building in the city of Hangzhou, China, reflects a real-time dystopia that might be in our future too. This unique building is home to over 20,000 people—who never have to go outside. They simply have no reason to. Inside this massive building, called The Regent International, located in Hangzhou's central business district, residents find everything they could ever need—a supermarket, workplaces, bars, places to get haircuts, clothing stores, sports facilities, and even a pool for relaxation. They have no need to step outside.

The building itself rises to a height of 205 meters, offering an area of 260,000 square meters, and is now defined as one of the largest buildings in China. Notably, the building is still only at two-thirds of its capacity and is seeking 10,000 more residents, aiming for a total of 30,000 inhabitants. A drone video posted on TikTok shows the enormous size of the building and the vast number of apartments and tenants within it. Watch:

How much is an apartment in this nightmare? The cost of a residential apartment in the building varies according to several criteria, such as size, location within the building, and most importantly—a window, or even a balcony. For example, small windowless apartments will cost around 1,500 yuan per month ($210) according to some local news outlets. However, if you're not willing to give up natural sunlight, opting for a larger apartment with a balcony will cost you around 4,000 yuan per month ($570).

Your next question is probably, "Who are these people willing to live in the same building with 30,000 others?" According to the UNILAD website, the tenants who live in this building are called 'Hang Piao'—a nickname that refers to people who "drifted" to Hangzhou in search of better opportunities, such as work. The building is known for its wide diversity of residents, from mature individuals to those just starting their working lives. It's not just graduates and young professionals, though, as the building has also managed to attract some of China's famous faces—local celebrities and network stars.