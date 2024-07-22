Will Kiryat Ono, Ganei Tikva, and Givat Shmuel merge into a single municipality?

In August 2023, Interior Minister MK Moshe Arbel announced the examination of the merger of local authorities, directing that the examination process would begin after the local elections. Last Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the Director-General of the Ministry of the Interior, Ronen Peretz, signed the appointment of a geographic committee to examine municipal status and the merger of local authorities.

Currently, Israel has 259 local authorities, some with only a few thousand residents. Research and findings regarding Israel show that small local authorities often spend a significant portion of their budgets on administrative costs, do not meet the minimum population threshold to provide certain municipal services, and as a result, may provide lower quality services to their residents and require extensive government assistance. For these and other reasons, about twenty years ago, the Municipalities Ordinance was amended to allow the establishment of a local authority only with a minimum population of 10,000 (or 5,000 in special circumstances).

Therefore, the merger of local authorities is considered a policy tool that could maximize the benefits of size for a local authority and lead to a higher level of service for residents. Alongside the desire and need to ensure an adequate level of services for residents, the Ministry of the Interior places great importance on each resident's ability to influence the character of the community in which they live and on preserving community values. Therefore, the investigation committee that will examine the mergers will do so, among other things, by trying to find the balance between an adequate level of services for residents and the ability to influence and maintain local identity, analyzing each case individually.

The appointment for the geographic committee includes the examination of the merger of Kiryat Ono, Ganei Tikva, and Givat Shmuel municipalities. If a merger is recommended, there will be a boundary change between the city of Ramat Gan and the united authority in the Bar-Ilan University area, or a revenue-sharing agreement between Ramat Gan and the united authority from the campus.

This is partly in accordance with the recommendations of a previous investigation committee chaired by the late Professor Baruch Kipnis, which suggested that the university be under a single municipal authority, preferably a medium or large one. The committee also recommended creating a new authority that includes Kiryat Ono, Givat Shmuel, and Ganei Tikva, incorporating Bar-Ilan University into it.

Additionally, the geographic committee will examine the following mergers:

- The merger of Ma'ale Efraim Local Council with the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

- The merger of Megilot Dead Sea Regional Council with the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

- The merger of Migdal Local Council with the Jordan Valley Regional Council or Tiberias Municipality or the Lower Galilee Regional Council. Advertisement

- The merger of Alona Regional Council with Menashe Regional Council.

- The merger of Elyachin Local Council with Hefer Valley Regional Council or Hadera Municipality.

- The merger of Sha'ar HaShomron Local Council with Oranit Local Council and Elkana Local Council.

- The merger of Kaukab Abu al-Hija Local Council with Misgav Regional Council or Kafr Manda Local Council.

- The merger of Kafr Bara Local Council with the Southern Sharon Regional Council or Kafr Qasim Municipality.

How will the examination of the municipal mergers be conducted?

The discussions will be led by committee chairman CPA Gabriel (Gabi) Maimon, former Director-General of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Labor, alongside four experienced committee members and a team of professional advisors on municipal economics and planning. As in every investigation committee, the process will include the following components, with close monitoring by the ministry in relation to local authorities.

1. A dedicated and independent investigation committee - The investigation committee is professional and independent, specializing in the subject with relevant experienced members. The committee members are tasked with examining all considerations objectively for the benefit of the residents of the local authorities.

2. A transparent public process - The process will be accompanied by broad public outreach for explanation and consultation. The committee will meet publicly with the authorities and their residents, and conduct field tours. The materials presented to the committee, along with the final recommendation report, will be published on the committee's website.

3. A professional, uniform, and orderly work plan - The work will be carried out through a professional, orderly, and comprehensive analysis, including notification and publication of timelines for examining the mergers. The process will be accompanied by independent consultants who will present economic and planning data to the committee and the authorities to try and assess the implications of the possible merger.

4. Continued monitoring of the process even after the committee's report - If a decision on the merger is made, the Ministry of the Interior will accompany the process to achieve the goal of improving the level of service to the residents.

After hearing all sides and examining the data presented to it, the committee will write a report with recommendations for the minister and the Director-General of the ministry. It is clarified that the geographic investigation committee is only a recommending body and not a deciding one. This report will be submitted for review and feedback from local authorities and various departments of the ministry. The Minister of the Interior and the ministry's Director-General have the authority to approve, partially approve, or reject the recommendations, making the current move the first step in this process.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel stated: "Examining the merger of local authorities, where the move might contribute to improving the quality of life and municipal services provided to residents, is a necessary step. The examination of the mergers will analyze the potential size advantage, administrative cost savings, service improvement to the resident, and the authority's ability to stand strong. The move is expected to strengthen and emphasize the importance and capability of local governance in Israel to impact the daily lives of residents."

Ronen Peretz, Director-General of the Ministry of the Interior, added: "Leading the process will advance the execution capabilities of local authorities, with the goal in mind being to improve the level of services and quality of life for residents. The work done in the ministry before the decision, learning important lessons from similar moves made in Israel and around the world, has created a solid foundation for the expected processes in the work plan, and I am confident that the committee will formulate professional recommendations that consider the residents' best interests. It is important to note that currently, further examination work is being done for additional mergers."

"It's an outrageous and scandalous decision."

In response to the Interior Minister's announcement to examine the merger of Kiryat Ono, Ganei Tikva, and Givat Shmuel, the heads of the municipalities commented: "This is an outrageous and scandalous decision, disconnected from reality and the field, which will severely harm municipal services and residents' quality of life. We regret that in the midst of a war, the Interior Minister chose to act against local authorities, which have proven to be the only public body functioning and working for the residents since October 7.

Givat Shmuel, Ganei Tikva, and Kiryat Ono are thriving and robust authorities, and the attempt to undermine their independence is unacceptable. ,” they said. “We strongly oppose this and will not allow this decision to come to fruition. We will use all available means to continue to safeguard and ensure the well-being and quality of life of our residents.